Die Fledermaus Reimagined: Opera UCT’s Modern Take at Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre

The Opera UCT hosted an amazing gala evening performance of Johann Strauss II's Die Fledermaus at Cape Town's Baxter Theatre

The production featured a modern setting in Cape Town, incorporating familiar landmarks and a jazz club atmosphere to attract younger audiences

Briefly News spoke to the Opera UCT director, Jeremy Silver, who shared insight into the production and partnership with Pick'n Pay Clothing's Futurewear Programme and more

Cape Town’s Baxter Theatre was alive with music, laughter, and elegance as the Opera UCT hosted a spectacular gala evening performance of Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus.

Opera UCT actors performing Die Fledermaus at Baxter Theatre in Cape Town. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

The event showcased the immense talent of the University of Cape Town’s Opera School, bringing together students, alumni, and music lovers for an unforgettable night of operatic brilliance. The event ran from October 23-26, with four performances.

The season was far too short for this outstanding production, which was led by Opera UCT director Jeremy Silver and featured the Cape Philharmonic. While speaking to Briefly News exclusively, the Opera UCT director expressed how they aimed to attract younger audiences through innovative productions by stating:

"With this opera, it was a deliberate decision to make it feel like now: fast-paced storytelling, bold visuals, and settings Cape Town recognises - in this case, Act II becomes a Cape-based jazz nightclub, and the set design incorporated visuals of Table Mountain and other recognisable landmarks."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He added:

"Die Fledermaus, also being an operetta, was the perfect production for this. We also decided to retain the songs being sung in German, but allowed for the dialogue to be in English with surtitles in English and isiXhosa. A direct effort to encourage younger audiences is to allow under-18s to attend for free. This year, we have seen a significant increase in the uptake of these tickets, which is very encouraging."

The Opera UCT had also partnered up with Pick'n Pay Clothing’s Futurewear Programme, and according to Jeremy, who told the publication that collaboration came about naturally, as both parties shared a passion for "local creativity and fresh design thinking."

The Futurewear Programme, known for championing emerging talent, aligned perfectly with the production’s vision of blending accessible and contemporary fashion with operatic performance. The costumes the cast wore on stage also formed part of an actual clothing range, which Pick'n Pay launched in its stores on Monday, 27 October 2025, after the final performance.

Opera UCT's actors bring Die Fledermaus to life at Baxter Theatre in Cape Town as they perform in the club scene. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

The importance of modern opera in reflecting contemporary culture, fashion, and identity

Jeremy expressed that modern opera's relevance lies in its ability to reflect contemporary culture, fashion, and identity, facilitating audience engagement through a familiar visual language. The production discussed featured a modern setting in Cape Town, a jazz-club atmosphere, fashion-forward and bold design, and a playful cinematic pace, making it accessible for newcomers while still appealing to traditionalists.

He shared why Die Fledermaus was the perfect choice to celebrate Strauss’s 200th birthday in 2025 by saying:

"It’s Strauss at his most sparkling and social - music that celebrates community, mischief and dance. Reimagined in our city, it proves why these melodies endure: they’re built for joy."

Jeremey ended off by expressing how wonderful it was to see so many new faces and to feel the energy and delight of the audience at every performance.

"Some even came to watch both casts. This was opera with a Cape Town heartbeat - chic, welcoming, and made for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming them all back next year with our next major production," he said.

Other Briefly News stories about people dancing together

Online users were moved by a couple that hit the dance floor together, proving the importance of marrying a best friend in a sweet video.

Peeps were in awe of a group of friends who executed flawless dance moves on a fun night out together.

High schoolers came together and did a flawless Amapiano routine that was trending on social media.

Source: Briefly News