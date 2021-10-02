Eish: Bathabile Dlamini Trial Set for November, Court Dismisses Her Objections

Bathabile Dlamini is set to begin her trial in November following allegations of lying to the state

The accused and her legal team made attempts to postpone the case which were ultimately dismissed due to a lack of merit

Dlamini has said that she firmly believes the state is out to get her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The trial of former minister Bathabile Dlamini will commence as scheduled in November following attempts by the defence to postpone the case. The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court dismissed the objections raised by counsel, saying these claims had no merit.

"It is my view that the objections levelled by the defence have no merits at this point," Magistrate Betty Khumalo said in her ruling.

The trial of former minister Bathabile Dlamini will commence as scheduled in November following attempts by the defence to postpone the case. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Dlamini appeared in the court on a case of perjury. She's accused of lying under oath back in 2018, News 24 reports.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng decided to prosecute Dlamini following her alleged false testimony made during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, however, says the state is out to get her, according to eNCA.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the news below:

@ALETTAHA said:

"Good. Another one that MUST go down."

@letsepemongalo2 said:

"The trial or case is political my dear, Magistrate are nowadays politicians."

@CRaseleka said:

"Prepaid Ramaphosa Judges."

@XolaniGamede3 said:

"I don't have an issue with ANC women becoming ANC Presidents but I have an issue with Cde Batha becoming ANC president otherwise this nation will go back to the Gupta's and Zuma's. She can't even lead the Women's league. She does not meet the requirements, like NDZ."

Bathabile Dlamini: Former minister facing prosecution for perjury

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that ANCWL member and former minister Bathabile Dlamini will be prosecuted for perjury (lying under oath), as was the decision made by the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions. The charges against her relate to a testimony of an inquiry into her role in the crisis of social grants.

In 2017, the centre of applied legal studies was represented by the Black Sash Trust. They put evidence forward the Dlamini fell short in her duties to make sure that SASSA was able to take over payments of grants.

The above occurred when a void contract with Cash Paymaster Services ended. The testimony was set in motion by the Constitutional Court. A judgement was handed down by the ConCourt which revealed that Dlamini was 'reckless and grossly negligent'.

A report by News24 revealed that a statement was released where Dlamini was issued a summons to appear before the Johannesburg Regional Court on 21 September. The statement went on to say that everyone is equal before the law and that even officials should be held accountable.

EWN reported that Esley Philander of the Black Sash Trust stated that the group welcomed the decision to prosecute Dlamini for giving false evidence or perjury.

Source: Briefly.co.za