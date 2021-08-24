Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is going to be prosecuted for perjury, according to various reports

Dlamini had evidence presented against her back in 2017 with regard to a shortfall in her duties surrounding the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

The testimony against her was set in motion by the Constitutional Court which handed a judgement down that Dlamini had been both reckless and grossly negligent

ANCWL member and former minister Bathabile Dlamini will be prosecuted for perjury (lying under oath), as was the decision made by the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions. The charges against her relate to a testimony of an inquiry into her role in the crisis of social grants.

In 2017, the centre of applied legal studies was represented by the Black Sash Trust. They put evidence forward the Dlamini fell short in her duties to make sure that SASSA was able to take over payments of grants.

The above occurred when a void contract with Cash Paymaster Services ended. The testimony was set in motion by the Constitutional Court. A judgement was handed down by the ConCourt which revealed that Dlamini was 'reckless and grossly negligent'.

A report by News24 revealed that a statement was released where Dlamini was issued a summons to appear before the Johannesburg Regional Court on 21 September. The statement went on to say that everyone is equal before the law and that even officials should be held accountable.

EWN reported that Esley Philander of the Black Sash Trust stated that the group welcomed the decision to prosecute Dlamini for giving false evidence or perjury.

