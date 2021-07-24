Bathabile Dlamini Slams Government Over Its Treatment of Defence Minister

Bathabile Dlamini has slammed the government and accused it of handling the situation with defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Mapisa-Nqakula had contradicted President Cyril Ramaphosa over his assertion that the recent violent unrest was an attempted insurrection

The defence minister changed her mind soon afterwards and Dlamini accused the government of bullying her

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has slammed the government for its treatment of defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The defence minister had contradicted President Cyril Ramaphosa's assertion that the violent protests were an attempted "insurrection".

Bathabile Dlamini has attacked the government over its treatment of defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

However, she soon changed her mind and agreed with the president. ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini accused the government of bullying the defence minister into changing her mind according to the SowetanLIVE.

ANC's history of mishandling women

Dlamini accused the government of attacking Mapisa-Nqakula and said that the government had handled the matter poorly according to the HeraldLIVE.

The ANCWL president said that this was typical and historical of the ANC, accusing them of having a history of mishandling women in the organisation.

ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini defends Duduzane and Duduzile Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma's children Duduzane Zuma and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have come under fire for their alleged role in inciting the violence that has been seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since last week.

The two have been very vocal on social media about their father's arrest and have at times been in support of the protests that took place under the 'Free Zuma' banner.

Zuma was arrested for being in contempt of court last week. Shortly after his apprehension, many took to the streets to demand he be released from prison. Protests for Zuma's release soon became violent with many shopping centres, malls, businesses, warehouses being looted by rioters, reports BBC.

Death toll from unrest in Gauteng and KZN rises

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that 337 people died as a result of the unrest that took place last week.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Ntshavheni said of the 337 deaths, 79 deaths occurred in Gauteng and 258 in KwaZulu-Natal, according to the Daily Maverick.

Ntshavheni explained that the death toll gets revised when those who have been injured die as a result of their injuries.

