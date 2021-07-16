ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini Defends Duduzane and Duduzile Zuma

President of the ANC Women's League says she does not blame former president Jacob Zuma's children for their response to their father's arrest

Dlamini added that Duduzane Zuma and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have witnessed their father's suffering for too long

Zuma's children have been accused of inciting violence and encouraging protestors in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

Former President Jacob Zuma's children Duduzane Zuma and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have come under fire for their alleged role in inciting the violence that has been seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since last week.

The two have been very vocal on social media about their father's arrest and have at times been in support of the protests that took place under the 'Free Zuma' banner.

ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini comes to the defence of Duduzane Zuma and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla against allegations of inciting violence. Images: Eugene Coetzee, Foto24 &Felix Dlangamandla

Zuma was arrested for being in contempt of court last week. Shortly after his apprehension, many took to the streets to demand he be released from prison. Protests for Zuma's release soon became violent with many shopping centres, malls, businesses, warehouses being looted by rioters, reports BBC.

ANC Women's League president Bathablie Dlamini is defending Zuma's children and says they are an easy target according to a report by EWN. She stated that Duduzane and Duduzile had every right to be upset as they have observed their father's suffering for far too long time.

She also questioned individuals who were offended by Zuma children's social media posts.

In several tweets from an unverified Twitter account, Duduzile Zuma urged for widespread protests and for the country to be shut down until her father's release.

While Duduzane posted a video in which he asked protestors partaking in looting to do so carefully.

"To the people protesting and looting, please do so carefully and please do so responsibly," said Duduzane.

BUSA President calls for a 24-hour curfew in affected areas in KZN and Gauteng

In a recent report by Briefly News, Business Unity South Africa has called on the government to implement a 24-hour 'curfew' in the looting hotspots in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. BUSA wants the police and the army to be fully deployed.

President of BUSA Sipho Pityana stated that the government's response to the issues happening so far has not been adequate and does not send the right message to investors. Pityana went on to explain why BUSA thinks the curfew is essential.

Pityana said that BUSA does not prescribe to how long the curfew should be, what levels the curfew should have and that they leave the decision up to security forces. He went on to describe that as businesses they feel that the environment is not safe.

Pityana, according to eNCA, stated that he feels there is no control and that the transportation to critical areas, especially those that have been affected, would be unsafe.

SowetanLIVE reported that BUSA stated that the curfew would not be indefinite but would allow for law enforcement to properly position themselves in order to bring normalcy back.

