BUSA President Calls for a 24 Hour Curfew in Affected Areas in KZN and Gauteng

Business Unity South Africa's President Sipho Pityana has called for the government to implement a 24-hour curfew

BUSA stated that the curfew would not be forever but would allow for law enforcement agencies to properly position themselves

Pityana was briefing the media where he explained that the government's response to the issues happening has been inadequate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Business Unity South Africa has called on the government to implement a 24-hour 'curfew' in the looting hotspots in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. BUSA wants the police and the army to be fully deployed.

President of BUSA Sipho Pityana stated that the government's response to the issues happening so far has not been adequate and does not send the right message to investors. Pityana went on to explain why BUSA thinks the curfew is essential.

Pityana said that BUSA does not prescribe to how long the curfew should be, what levels the curfew should have and that they leave the decision up to security forces. He went on to describe that as businesses they feel that the environment is not safe.

BUSA President Sipho Pityana has called for a 24-hour curfew in areas in KZN and Gauteng where the looting has been bad. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Pityana, according to eNCA, stated that he feels there is no control and that the transportation to critical areas, especially those that have been affected, would be unsafe. SowetanLIVE reported that BUSA stated that the curfew would not be indefinite but would allow for law enforcement to properly position themselves in order to bring normalcy back.

The report continued by stating that Pityana spoke about this being an unparalleled emergency being faced in the democratic history of the republic and requires the state to take immediate action.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Due to the unrest in KZN and Gauteng, farmers have been forced to throw tonnes of milk away

Previously, Briefly News reported that the aftermath of the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng violent protests and looting of businesses has meant milk supplies can not be transported to many parts of South Africa and as a result, milk farmers are now forced to dump their supplies.

National roads such as the N2 and N3 highways which connect South Africa's provinces have been closed due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal according to IOL.

Other roads such as Ruth First Highway (M4), the north- and southbound lanes between uMhlanga and Sibaya, as well as the N2/R34 four-way in Richards Bay were also closed down.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za