South Africans shared their views after the South African Police Service was involved in seperate shootouts in which five suspects were killed

The Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police hunted down suspects who were reportedly involved in several robberies in Inanda

South Africans were concerned about the rising rate of crime and called on police to clamp down on crime, as four people were killed in one scene

Cops in KZN gunned down five suspected criminals in Durban. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Neighbourhoods in Inanda in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, have experienced a sense of safety after the South African Police Service killed five suspects in two shootouts on 20 June 2025.

Suspects killed in a shootout

According to eNCA, the suspects who died were linked to a string of crimes in the area, including armed robbery and murder. They also reportedly killed a man inDube Village during a business robbery.

One of the crime scenes was in eTafuleni and another was in Ohlange. One suspect was killed in eTafuleni, and the four suspects were killed in Ohlange. The police recovered five guns from the crime scenes.

The Inanda SAPs Task Team worked with Crime Prevention, the Sydenham SAPS Task Team, and the Provincial Tracing Team to apprehend the suspect. Members of the communities have reported that the suspects who were killed and others who are still on the run are victimising community members.

South Africans discussed the fatal shooting of five suspects in Durban. Image: Jaxons

Shootouts in South Africa

South Africans discuss

Netizens on Facebook shared their views.

Peter Djdouzersa Mokhonoana asked:

"Can we please swap Joburg police with KZN?"

Vuyani Visa Khumalo said:

"Soon there will be a commission of inquiry into these shootings."

Ditau Mamushi said:

"I know a man must be brave, but in KZN, the bravery of going toe-to-toe with Mkhwanazi and company is tantamount to suicide."

Phondo Gates asked:

"What are the cops doing in the other provinces, mara vele?"

Sibusiso Shabangu asked:

"What kind of a dumb criminal would take on KZN SAPS in a shootout?"

SAPS rescues American pastor in dramatic shootout

In a related article, Briefly News reported that members of the South African Police Service rescued an American pastor in a high-stakes shootout in the Eastern Cape. He was rescued ten days after he was kidnapped.

The pastor was kidnapped in his church in Motherwell, Eastern Cape. The police diligently tracked him down and fatally wounded the suspect.

