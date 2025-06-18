Two members of the Fast Guns gang in the Cape Flat in Cape Town will be spending a long time in prison for a brutal murder

They have been given life sentences for killing five-year-old Valentine Grootetjie, who was caught in the crossfire

The gruesome incident happened in December 2019, and South Africans celebrated the sentence

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Two members of the Fast Gun gang were sentenced to life imprisonment on 17 June 2025 in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town for the murder of a little boy, Valentino Grootetjie. South Africans welcomed the sentence.

Gangsters sent to prison for life

According to IOL, Carlo Hofmeester and Chadwin Isaacs were found guilty and convicted of murder, contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The duo was arrested in December 2019 after a gunfight with another gang, the Mongrels.

Gang members target Mongrels member

On that fateful day, members of the gang gathered in Drury Court, in Lavender Hill, a known Mongrel territory, at a drug den where they smoked and socialised. Suddenly, members of the Fast Gun gang appeared and started shooting at the gang members with the intent to kill one of the members. The member was conversing with a woman who was visiting Valentino's family.

Valentino was playing with his younger brother outside the yard when the shooting began. Hoofmeester ran after the gang member. One of the neighbours warned the people in the yard of Hoofmeester's murderous intent. He tried to close the gate, but Hoofmeester grabbed him. He managed to slip from his grasp and escape.

Valentino shot and killed

Valentino was in the yard when chaos ensued and the gang members started shooting. He tried to shield his two-year-old brother after Hoofmeester opened the gate and started firing shots in the yard where Valentino was. He was shot in the head, dying instantly. Isaacs also fired shots in the yard and escaped with Hoofmeester.

Gangsters who were convicted

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook page celebrated the sentence.

Norma Karsten said:

"I heard they are going to live in the crocodile's den."

Lance Muscat said:

"Shouldn't have taken over five years to bring them to book."

Senzo Mthembu said:

"Good shot. They will be fast inside prison."

Renette Moses said:

"Thank you, Jesus. May they receive no parole."

Richard Thomas said:

"Well done, judge. Great sentence."

