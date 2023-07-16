South Africa is rife with crime, and recently, some gang members called The Laughing Boys were sentenced

There were initially seven accused after they were caught, and it took three years for some of them to face justice

A police spokesperson detailed how some of the Cape Town gang members were acquitted following their arrest in 2020

CAPE TOWN- Some members of The Laughing Boys gang in Cape Town are facing lengthy jail sentences. Seven gang members were initially arrested, but only four were found guilty.

4 Laughing Boys gang members are off the streets and were all sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Image: Kevork Djansezian/ Charles O'Rear

Source: Getty Images

The accused faced a long trial since being arrested in 2020. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi discussed the nitty gritty of the four's sentences.

4 members of notorious Cape Town gang face jail time

SABC News reported that seven members of The Laughing Boys gang were arrested in 2020. The suspects were accused of murder dealing in drugs, possession, and unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

A police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, told SABC News that the court acquitted three and four received harsh sentences.

How long was the sentence for the Laughing Boys Gang members?

According to the police spokesperson, the four accused got hefty sentences. One accused was sentenced to 18 years in prison, while the other three got life in jail which is 25 years for a murder charge in South Africa as reported by Briefly News.

Mzansi's increasing crime rates worry South Africans

Social media is often filled with CCTV footage of crimes against innocent people. Some residents in Diepsloot were so fed up with crime that they took the law into their own hands and clashed with the police.

