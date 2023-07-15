The police nabbed a fourth suspect linked to the recent truck arson attacks that's plagued the country

The concerning wave of truck arsons has resulted in the torching of at least 21 trucks in five separate incidents

South African citizens on social media applauded the police for making another breakthrough arrest

A suspect in the trucks' arson attack case was arrested in Mpumalanga. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - Further progress has been made by the police in their investigation of the recent truck attacks, as an additional arrest was made in Mpumalanga on Friday.

Truck attacks investigation leads to fourth arrest

The latest apprehension brings the total number of people arrested concerning the truck torchings to four, all originating from Mpumalanga, reported ENCA.

Over the past week, a series of five separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo resulted in the destruction of at least 21 trucks.

Bheki Cele sheds light on breakthrough in arson attacks

According to EWN, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the four suspects facing charges of malicious damage to property and attempted murder will appear before the Ermelo Magistrates Court on Monday.

During police raids conducted in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, Cele revealed that authorities believe the recent truck arson incidents are connected to disputes arising from coal transportation contracts.

Citizens want arson perpetrators to face the full might of the law

Jack Nirahu said:

"Great, now let's see if they get convicted, or are we just trying to get the citizens all happy for nothing."

Dennis Phiriepa

"Good job, no bails."

Flash Mnisi mentioned:

"Leave them alone they striking for their jobs."

Werner Diem asked:

"Wonderful, but will they stay in jail, or will they all be released in a week's time?"

Zukile Zuks suggested:

"People don't congratulate the police it's too early as we know police sometimes arrest the wrong people due to pressure."

Veronica Montia added:

"Well done SAPS."

