JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele seems to believe sinister forces are behind the recent truck arson attacks in several parts of the country.

Bheki Cele says the police believe the arson truck attacks are organised. Images: @A_C_D_P/Twitter & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, 12 July, about the security cluster's progress in finding the culprits behind the truck arson.

Bheki Cele says the arson attacks are organised

The police minister stated that based on the intelligence recovered suggests that the truck attacks are “organised, coordinated and sophisticated operations”.

Cele added that the attacks point to sabotage to undermine the state, reports TimesLIVE. In the last four days, over 20 trucks have been set on fire in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga.

Cele added that there was no evidence the truck attacks are linked to the 2021 July unrest.

The minister said they had identified 12 persons of interest who might be tied to the arson attacks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issues a stern warning to arson truck attackers

In response to the arson attacks, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has directed law enforcement agencies to go after the people behind the truck arson attacks.

Ramaphosa stated that the government would not allow a group of people to sabotage the economy, reports IOL. The president indicated that such people have no place in society.

“I have directed the police, supported by other security agencies, to spare nothing but to do all they have to do to find these people because South Africa cannot have people like that who do as they wish, kill people, burn trucks and block our trucks on our highways," said Ramaphosa.

South Africans react to the government's response to the arson attacks

@tmmoila12 said:

"They must be brought to the book of lamentations."

@Andyklaas1 said:

"Saps sitting around in air-conditioned offices eating amagwinya..."

@misumuzi_4 said:

"It is always very difficult to catch criminals who are busy investigating themselves."

@AnneLeonardPta said:

"Economic terrorism - transport mafia..."

@Ronald35168897 said:

"No one is questioning the fact that the unrest of 2021 had 12 instigators. Now 12 suspects. ANC memo to ANC members when we cannot do anything, just create the impression that we are doing something."

Truck arsonist’s face revealed in viral dashcam footage of hijacking and attack on Mpumalanga N2 route

Briefly News previously reported that one of the men participating in the recent attacks on trucks has been unmasked.

A shocking dashcam video captured the man hijacking and setting a truck on fire on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo on Wednesday morning, 12 July.

In the video posted on Twitter by Arrive Alive, the truck driver stops and speaks to the man on the side of the road before being forced out of the vehicle.

