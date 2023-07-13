Police have made progress in solving recent truck arson attacks, with two suspects arrested for torching trucks in Mpumalanga

A security company aided in the arrest of one suspect in Piet Retief, while the other was apprehended in Ermelo

Some South Africans want to see pictures of the suspects, with others saying the police mostly likely arrested the wrong person

MPUMALANGA - The Mpumalanga police have made a breakthrough in the recent truck arson attacks.

The police have nabbed two men linked to the truck arson attacks in Mpumalanga. Images: @Am_Blujay & Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

Two suspects have been arrested for torching trucks on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 13 July.

Security company helps the police catch one of the truck arson suspects

According to SowetanLIVE, the first suspect was arrested with the assistance of a security company on a farm outside Piet Retief.

The company's operations manager Bester Maree says the man was arrested on Thursday morning following an intelligence-driven operation and handed to the police at around 3am.

National SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says the other suspect was arrested in Ermelo.

"Both suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property," says Mathe.

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says the police are closing on truck arsonists

National SAPS commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the net is closing on the culprits behind the arson attacks.

Masemola said the suspects have a choice to hand themselves in or the police will come to fetch them.

“Police are hot on the heels of more suspects which involves the ring leaders of these sporadic incidents of criminality. Either they hand themselves over, or we fetch them ourselves”, said Masemola.

According to EWN, at least 20 trucks have been torched in various parts of the country. The latest incident occurred on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo, where four trucks were set on fire.

A suspect was caught on a dashcam camera of a truck he set on fire.

South Africans want suspects to stay behind bars

@Thabo123245 said:

"Pictures, please. We’ve been investigating together mos!"

@ninjawinterbach said:

"Breaking - arrest leads to nowhere like 97% of the time."

@ManyovuG said:

"Probably they arrested the wrong person and will be released tomorrow. That is what happens in this country. No faith in the Criminal Justice system anymore. Only SAns."

Bheki Cele says truck arson attacks are organised, sophisticated operations

Briefly News previously reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele seems to believe sinister forces are behind the recent truck arson attacks in several parts of the country.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, 12 July, about the security cluster's progress in finding the culprits behind the truck arson.

The police minister stated that based on the intelligence recovered suggests that the truck attacks are “organised, coordinated and sophisticated operations”.

