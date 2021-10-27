ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the ruling party is in the dark about rolling blackouts like the rest of the country

Duarte has called on everyone in charge of the power utility to come forward and explain to South Africans what is actually happening

South Africans are confused about Duarte's frustrations and say she should ask President Cyril Ramaphosa about loadshedding

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Jessie Duarte, the African National Congress's deputy secretary-general has added her voice to the growing frustrations of loadshedding in South Africa.

Eskom recently announced that South Africa will be moving from Stage 2 to Stage 4 of rolling blackouts from Tuesday, 27 October.

ANC's Jessie Duarte has called Eskom bosses to explain what is happening with the power utility. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

Duarte stated that like all South Africans the ANC does not know what is happening with the power utility.

She said the ANC wants answers from the Minister of Enterprises Pravin Gordhan as well as Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, according to TimesLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“The ANC is demanding clear, unequivocal answers from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter following ongoing power interruptions,” said Duarte.

Duarte further criticised the power utility's decision to simply put out a statement announcing rolling blackout changes with briefing South Africans in full about the developments in Eskom, reports SundayWorld.

Here's what South Africans had to say to Duarte's frustrations:

@CrocLegendary said:

"She must ask Ramaphosa...he is part of the top six."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"When it suited you ANC, you removed the team that had solved loadshedding. You cant remove these ones because they are not black and are deployed by your donors. Enjoy the ride, at least it's happening at the right time."

@Stayela206 said:

"After we vote them out they should consider acting she knows exactly who is responsible but making a noise on public platforms."

@llutladi said:

"The #Anc chose to postpone #Loadshedding during the memorial service of the late king Zwelithini but they can't do the same during the Grade 12 Examinations."

@EliasMthembi said:

"And we're supposed to vote for people who don't have solutions for our country's problems. Not knowing at this stage is not a good excuse madam DSG..."

'It's getting a bit ridiculous': Eskom announces loadshedding Stage 4, SA worried about matric finals

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's national power utility Eskom issued a notice that the loadshedding schedule will be moved to Stage 4 starting at 12 pm on Wednesday, 27 October until Friday 30 October.

Eskom announced that the loadshedding schedule will return to Stage 2 on Saturday as previously announced.

The power utility issued a statement on Twitter saying that the shift in the states is due to issues of power generation. Eskom explained that units at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped in the last 24 hours.

Source: Briefly.co.za