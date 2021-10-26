Diepkloof residents, who are furious with the government and Eskom, took to the streets in protest

They barricaded the Soweto Highway that accesses Diepkloof Zone 3 using rocks and burning tyres

Earlier in the day, President Cyril Ramapohosa told Diepkloof residents that Soweto's power problems were due to crime and overloading the system

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In another service delivery protest, Diepkloof residents have taken matters into their own hands.

They have shown that they are sick and tired of the constant power cuts in the area and have mobilised in violent protest.

Diepkloof residents want the power cuts to stop. Photo credit: @JoburgMPD

Source: Twitter

The furious residents barricaded the Soweto Highway that accesses Diepkloof Zone 3 using rocks and burning tyres.

eNCA reported that authorities rushed to the scene and are currently monitoring the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ramaphosa blames Soweto power problems on criminals and overuse

Earlier in the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed residents in Diepkloof and told them that the prolonged power cuts in the township were due to crime and the system being overloaded according to Soweto Urban.

Cable theft, illegal connections and general crime were pointed out by the president as he addressed the residents.

Voters are furious and demand that if power is not restored by 1 November then they will hold the ANC accountable.

Deputy President David Mabuza thinks Loadshedding will disadvantage ANC At the polls

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the rolling blackouts are not only a concern for South Africans but seem to also be a concern for the African National Congress that is looking to win big at the upcoming municipal elections.

The ANC's Deputy President David Mabuza has raised concerns about the kind of impact load shedding will have on the ANC at the polls.

Mabuza says he is aware that SA's power utility, Eskom is facing difficulties, however, load shedding is impacting the ruling party's election campaign,

Mzansi wants Eskom CEO out: ‘Is it too early to call for de Ruyter’s head?’

In similar news, Eskom recently announced that South Africa would be going into load shedding Stage 2 starting 9 am on Tuesday, 26 October.

Eskom's recent announcement has more than angered South Africans who feel that Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter should be fired.

The power utility introduced rolling blackouts over the weekend and initially planned to end load shedding on Tuesday morning at 5am, however, Eskom says load shedding will now end at 5am on Saturday, 31 October

Source: Briefly.co.za