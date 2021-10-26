Deputy President David Mabuza has shared some concerns about loadshedding and says it will impact the ruling party at the polls

Mabuza believes that the African National Congress's election campaign is being hampered because South Africans are complaining about electricity

The deputy president promised the residents of Ekhuruleni that he would ensure the housing crisis is dealt with

JOHANNESBURG - The rolling blackouts are not only a concern for South Africans but seem to also be a concern for the African National Congress that is looking to win big at the upcoming municipal elections.

The ANC's Deputy President David Mabuza has raised concerns about the kind of impact loadshedding will have on the ANC at the polls.

Deputy President David Mabuza says South Africans are complaining about electricity at every location the ANC is campaigning at. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Mabuza says he is aware that SA's power utility, Eskom is facing difficulties, however, loadshedding is impacting the ruling party's election campaign, according to SABC News. He says South Africans have been complaining about electricity at every location the ANC has been canvassing for votes.

Mabuza stated that he hopes Eskom's electricity supply issues would be solved at Kusile and Mepudi power stations. He shared his sentiments while answering questions from the media in Ekurhuleni.

David Mabuza campaigns in Ekurhuleni, promises to fix the housing issue

While on the campaign trail in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, Mabuza told residents that the ruling party would tackle the housing crisis.

Mabuza added that he would also look into the unemployment issue and liaise with the relevant councillors to deal with the problem, according to IOL.

Source: Briefly.co.za