Mzansi Wants Eskom CEO Out: ‘Is It too Early to Call for De Ruyter’s Head?’

South Africa's power utility recently announced that loadshedding will commence on Tuesday, 26 October

South Africans are fed up with rolling blackouts and are calling for Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to step down

Some saffers have highlighted that de Ruyter promised to put an end to loadshedding in 18 months and has still not delivered

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom recently announced that South Africa would be going into loadshedding Stage 2 starting 9am on Tuesday, 26 October.

Eskom's recent announcement has more than angered South Africans who feel that Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter should be fired.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is being called to resign for his failure to prevent loadshedding. Image: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

The power utility introduced rolling blackouts over the weekend and initially planned to end loadshedding on Tuesday morning at 5am, however, Eskom says loadshedding will now end at 5am on Saturday, 31 October, according to the Daily Maverick.

The state-owned enterprise stated that it has managed to replenish power to units at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations but the delays in replenishing power at other stations have created constraints, TimesLIVES reports.

Eskom hopes to have the Koeberg unit back in service on Saturday.

South Africans want Eskom CEO to be fired because of loadshedding

Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter has been at the top of the trending list on Twitter since the power utility's announcement.

Many people think de Ruyter has not been working efficiently because of his failure to prevent load shedding in South Africa.

Here are some of their comments:

@khustazm said:

"How come this management still has jobs???? Clearly they don’t know what they are doing. Surely some else can do a better job. Since when 13000 MW requires loadshedding???"

@lordmodiba said:

"André de Ruyter has failed from Nampak and now he's destroying Eskom too, the paid media is telling us about the so-called 9 wasted years which did not have loadshedding after black excellence Molefe was at the helm."

@Fulunem said:

"Why is De Ruyter and Ramaphosa so hellbent on pushing #Loadshedding on South Africans during LGE? What are they pushing or selling? What's the long term strategy? Who is beneffiting?"

@KingK10850845 said:

"Can Andre de Ruyter do us all a favour and resign, the guy is incompetent nje qha!!"

Check out some of these comments below:

@Didimalo172 said:

"Now I have to stop watching this series because #Loadshedding happened."

@Execz900 said:

"Loadshedding started in 2007 We are going into our 14th year of ANC incompetence. Our corrupt regime is not taking responsibility to fix our energy crisis. Since Thabo Mbeki said the government took collective responsibility - they did NOTHING! Instead, they stole!"

Source: Briefly.co.za