South Africans are not impressed following yet another round of #loadshedding

Eskom announced the country would be experiencing the powercuts until 5 am on Monday morning

Briefly News compiled some interesting reactions to the news

As South Africans prepare for yet another few days of #Loadshedding, Mzansi could not help but air their grievances on the social media timeline.

Eskom has left peeps really disappointed after announcing even more power cuts. Image: Getty

Eskom has left peeps really disappointed after announcing power cuts would take place from 9 pm on Saturday night until 5 am on Monday morning.

Heading to the comments section, SA had some very practical complaints. One person suggested peeps keep their phone battery and power banks charged to get through the ordeal.

Another was really disappointed at having to miss his favourite soccer team playing a big game on the telly.

One person cutely remarked that they'd be listening to classic music until the power came back on.

Check out some of these comments below:

@Didimalo172 said:

"Now I have to stop watching this series because #Loadshedding happened."

@Execz900 said:

"Loadshedding started in 2007 We are going into our 14th year of ANC incompetence. Our corrupt regime is not taking responsibility to fix our energy crisis. Since Thabo Mbeki said the government took collective responsibility - they did NOTHING! Instead, they stole!"

@JeffD81 said:

"Eskom Alert Warning sign. Eskom is asking all United supporters to please turn off your TV and stop wasting electricity."

Load shedding: Eskom in hot water with Jo'burg, the city threatens legal action

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that following the reintroduction of load shedding, the City of Johannesburg is deliberating over whether or not it should take Eskom to court.

Stage 2 load shedding had been implemented and will come into effect on Monday.

eNCA reported that Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane flat out rejected the schedule of rolling blackouts.

Moerane pointed out that the privately-owned Kelvin power station provides the city with an additional 220MW and therefore is exempt from stages 1 and 2 of load shedding according to News24.

Cape Town also has a power station that severs the city, the Steenbras pumped storage scheme which allows the city to keep the lights on longer, effectively staying one stage lower than the rest of the country.

