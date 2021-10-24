Load Shedding: Eskom in Hot Water with Jo’burg, City Threatens Legal Action

The City of Johannesburg might take legal action against Eskom following the reinstatement of load shedding

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane flat out rejected the schedule of rolling blackouts

Moerane claimed that the privately-owned Kelvin power station exempted the city from load shedding stages 1 and 2

JOHANNESBURG - Following the reintroduction of load shedding, the City of Johannesburg is deliberating over whether or not it should take Eskom to court.

Stage 2 load shedding had been implemented and will come into effect on Monday.

The City of Johannesburg is prepared to take Eskom to court to keep the lights on. Photo credit: Nico Roets/Flickr

eNCA reported that Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Moerane flat out rejected the schedule of rolling blackouts.

Moerane pointed out that the privately-owned Kelvin power station provides the city with an additional 220MW and therefore is exempt from stages 1 and 2 of load shedding according to News24.

Cape Town also has a power station that severs the city, the Steenbras pumped storage scheme which allows the city to keep the lights on longer, effectively staying one stage lower than the rest of the country.

