President Cyril Ramaphosa is hitting the campaign trail hard in the North West and addressing hot button topics

He reassured potential voters that the problems that Eskom faces will be solved in the future

This comes after the power producer reinstated Stage 2 load shedding after losing a critical amount of capacity

NORTH WEST - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the challenges that Eskom faces will be overcome in the future.

Despite the endless darkness accompanied by load shedding, Ramaphosa said that there was light at the end of the tunnel for the beleaguered power producer.

Ramaphosa was addressing potential voters while he campaigned in the North West for the African National Congress according to eNCA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reassured voters that the ANC would solve Eskom's problems. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

However, Ramaphosa has been accused of recycling old promises from years ago that have remained unfulfilled.

News24 reported that Eskom revealed that it had lost a large amount of its capacity to produce electricity and had been forced to reinstate Stage 2 load shedding.

Eskom says maintenance extended, load shedding to persist until next Thursday

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Eskom confirmed on Friday that Stage 2 load shedding will continue until Thursday next week after initially stating that it was only expected to spill over into the weekend.

This means that South Africans should brace for power outages every day between 9 pm and 5 am.

Taxpayers will suffer if Eskom fails to resolve tariff hikes dispute with Nersa

In similar news, Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) continue to go head to head about the increase of electricity tariffs.

Nersa has recently rejected Eskom's proposal to increase tariffs in South Africa, however, the power utility says if tariffs do not go higher then taxpayers will have to cover the shortfall.

The power utility estimates that the annual shortfall will be R300 billion if Eskom is unable to charge higher fees for electricity, according to a report by MyBroadband.

General Manager of Regulations at Eskom Hasha Tlhotlha-Lemaje says Eskom made its application for tariff increases in June this year, however, Nersa rejected the application on the basis that Eskom used a methodology set to expire in March 2022 to determine new tariffs.

