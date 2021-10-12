An expert in energy says South Africans should prepare for load shedding to become a reoccurring problem for the next five years

City Power has made a plan for the City of Johannesburg not to experience severe load shedding in future

South Africans are completely tired of load shedding with some people highlighting that Eskom has had power issues for over a decade

JOHANNESBURG - Since the reimplementation of load shedding Stage 2 until Thursday, South Africans are being reminded that they might have to get used to load shedding for years to come.

Eskom stated that load shedding was being implemented because the power utility is having trouble with recovering from several breakdowns.

South Africans are not happy with idea that we might have to experience load shedding for five more years. Image: Dean Hutton

Source: Getty Images

Energy expert Ted Blom told EWN that Eskom's current CEO Andre de Ruyter is to blame for the current state of the power utility. Blom says that De Ruyter had made the commitment to put an end to loadshedding by refurbishing power stations but has failed to deliver.

Instead, De Ruyter went back on his word earlier this year by saying that money will not be spent on refurbishments but would rather use that money to invest in renewable energy.

Blom is not convinced that the investment in renewables is a bad idea.

Johannesburg could have less loadshedding

City Power has now signed a contract with Kelvin power station which is a privately-owned power station that will provide power to the City of Johannesburg when Eskom decides on load shedding.

According to BusinessLIVE, the new power purchase contract will mean that City Power will shed less electricity than required by Eskom during load shedding meaning City Power will have an additional 100MW.

South Africans react to loadshedding

Social media users seemingly cannot get used to loadshedding even though it has been going on for over a decade.

Here's what they had to say:

@Iam_Kardas said:

"There is really no need to lose network during loadshedding. What if one has an emergency?"

@MphahleleMM said:

"Although municipalities can't control what happens with Eskom, but on the 1st November, I am going to vote with this loadshedding in mind."

@FathimaChocpie said:

"No way we need to get used to it, what a load of nonsense. It’s 2021 for goodness' sake! Where are my taxes going ??? How do we move forward in this country???"

@_KagisoMothibi said:

"Why are we having loadshedding cos it’s not cold and we not using electricity that much??"

@makhanip said:

"This renewables energy thing is like a cult, common sense doesn't seem to work any more, it's like a religion. When we ask, can you power a smelting operation with renewables, dololo answers. Most of the advocates of renewables don't even understand how 1 KWH of power is produced."

@mrcraigharding said:

"The fact that cellphone data goes to shit during loadshedding is just the nail in the damn coffin."

Loadshedding: Ramaphosa promises there’s light at the end of the tunnel for Eskom

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the challenges that Eskom faces will be overcome in the future.

Despite the endless darkness accompanied by load shedding, Ramaphosa said that there was light at the end of the tunnel for the beleaguered power producer. Ramaphosa was addressing potential voters while he campaigned in the North West for the African National Congress, according to eNCA.

News24 reported that Eskom revealed that it had lost a large amount of its capacity to produce electricity and had been forced to reinstate Stage 2 loadshedding.

Source: Briefly.co.za