Eskom Trends as Mzansi Drags the Power Producer over Load Shedding

Eskom has been trending on social media as South Africans drag the power producer for load shedding

The power utility reintroduced Stage 4 load shedding suddenly last weekend to the surprise of many South Africans

Since then the country has been in the grip of rolling blackouts ahead of the local elections

South Africans are furious with Eskom over load shedding. Photo credit: @EskomSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

Here is what South Africans had to say about what they think about the power producer that does not produce power.

@ntsikimazwai:

"That white man running Eskom is incompetent. We have never had so much load shedding. 2 and 3 times a day.

Changeover!!!!"

@Pol_Sec_Analyst:

"At this stage, Eskom should just release a schedule for when South Africans will have electricity."

@Cellular_Jnr:

"Don't you dare come here on Twitter complaining about Eskom and stage 4 while you are busy voting for the same party... Enjoy your consequences in the dark. Ungalinge nje us'bangele umsindo."

@tumisole:

"It’s been 14 years that South Africans have been experiencing #Loadshedding.

There were war rooms created, pressers & many commitments made by Government & Eskom.

Why are we not seeing the results?"

"They must lose their jobs, not cash!": SA responds to Eskom's plan cut the pay of officials who don't perform

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter revealed that senior officials at the power utility will face consequences if they fail to do their jobs.

During a pressing to update South Africa about what is happening at Eskom on Wednesday, 27 October, de Ruyter stated that officials are at risk of getting their pay docked.

De Ruyter stated that the power utility would be introducing a new system that will incentivise senior officials as well as bring consequences depending on their performance.

The point of this new process is to ensure that Eskom senior management officials earn on the basis of their performance.

Julius Malema criticises ANC for loadshedding during matric exams

Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema spoke to EFF supporters in Inanda on Tuesday, 26 October ahead of the municipal elections on Monday, 1 November. One of the points he spoke about was the return of loadshedding.

His address took place the day before matrics across South Africa began their final exams. Malema expressed how he feels about the ANC instituting loadshedding at such an important time in the lives of Grade 12 learners nationwide.

Source: Briefly.co.za