To ensure that Eskom senior management officials are actually doing their jobs, CEO Andre de Ruyter says the power utility is implementing a new policy

The new policy will pay officials on the basis of how they perform and if they fail to perform, they could lose cash

The power utility has stated that it will work in ensuring that South Africa's lights are kept on during municipal elections

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter revealed that senior officials at the power utility will face consequences if they fail to do their jobs.

During a pressing to update South Africa about what is happening at Eskom on Wednesday, 27 October, de Ruyter stated that officials are at risk of getting their pay docked.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says a new Eskom policy will introduce consequences for officials who fail to do their jobs. Image: Waldo Swiegers

De Ruyter stated that the power utility would be introducing a new system that will incentivise senior officials as well as bring consequences depending on their performance, according to TimesLIVE.

The point of this new process is to ensure that Eskom senior management officials earn on the basis of their performance.

Eskom will keep the lights on during elections

During the questions and answers session of Eskom's press briefing, Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan assured South Africans that the power utility and the government were working towards ensuring that the lights are kept on during municipal elections, according to News24.

He added that some of the issues that Eskom has are caused by human error, however, he added that people should not use Eskom as a political tool.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Eskom's new incentive policy:

@Sterm83456433 said:

"This implies that all power stations are not performing nationally, besides doesn't Eskom know that with the increase in population the will be high demand for power. Why are they always talking about problems because laodshedding is not the solution, the country is growing."

@WestdykErna said:

"If these senior Eskom officials are not performing, why are they still employed?"

Kgos_Kgos said:

"They must lose their jobs, not cash!"

@Nkalo12 said:

"The man at the helm himself (de Ryuter)must resign."

South Africans want Eskom CEO to be fired because of loadshedding

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter has been at the top of the trending list on Twitter since the power utility's announcement of rolling blackouts.

Many people think de Ruyter has not been working efficiently because of his failure to prevent load shedding in South Africa.

Here are some of their comments:

@khustazm said:

"How come this management still has jobs???? Clearly they don’t know what they are doing. Surely some else can do a better job. Since when 13000 MW requires loadshedding???"

@lordmodiba said:

"André de Ruyter has failed from Nampak and now he's destroying Eskom too, the paid media is telling us about the so-called 9 wasted years which did not have loadshedding after black excellence Molefe was at the helm."

