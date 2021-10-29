Eskom has announced that it will cease to implement Stage 4 load shedding as of Thursday night

The power generation utility confirmed that several units had been returned to service, prompting its decision

South Africans on social media were anything but impressed with Eskom's latest announcement

JOHANNESBURG - National power generator Eskom announced the decision to reduce the current Stage 4 load shedding to Stage 3 from Thursday night.

The power utility said Stage 2 load shedding will then be implemented on Friday until 5 am on Saturday.

Eskom announced that the current load shedding will be reduced. Image: Foto24.

Source: Facebook

The state-owned entity resorted to Stage 4 load shedding at short notice on Wednesday after reporting delays in return units that were out for maintenance to service.

The announcement comes as a unit each of generation capacity was returned to service over the past 24 hours at the utility's Koeberg, Medupi, Kriel, Duvha, Kusile and Tutuka power stations.

"Although this allowed space to reduce the utilisation of emergency generation reserves, it is, however, still insufficient to end the current load shedding.

"The next two days will be set aside to further improve the emergency reserves ahead of the new week," read a statement released by the embattled electricity generator.

Eskom further reported that a unit at Majuba and Arnot stations tripped while a unit at Matla power station was forced to shut down.

South Africans on social media, as always, lamented the rolling blackouts and gave Eskom a mouthful in retaliation.

Mzansi has had its fill with outages

Briefly News took a look at the reactions to the announcement.

@NicoletteBailey wrote:

"Poor S. Africans. Not only back to load shedding on 2 Nov, but HUGE fuel price increase as well... And then to find out some people still voted for the ANC."

@malumzskhulu said:

"'As previously communicated'. With who? Where is John Wick when you need him to take care of these ones at Eskom."

@asanda_tom added:

"Keep load shedding the country Eskom. You are doing a great job for ANC come Monday."

@ladamson9 offered:

"Load shedding times are incorrect as Northriding never seems to be restored and never given turnaround times. It’s time Eskom had some competition then they would get their act together."

