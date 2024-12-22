Last season, several stars switched clubs during the January 2024 transfer window, with PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates gaining key players

Ahead of the January 2025 transfer window, several stars are expected to make moves as Pirates, Sundowns, Magesi FC, and Kaizer Chiefs look to strengthen their squad

Briefly News examined the key transfers from last season's January moves and the impact they had at their new clubs

Several players have been linked with new clubs ahead of the January 2025 transfer window as teams look to strengthen their squads.

Last season, star players changed clubs in the mid-season window, and Briefly News examined some of the January arrivals that impacted the PSL.

PSL stars Thalente Mbatha, Thembinkosi Lorch and Tshegofatso Mabasa changed clubs in January 2024. Image: Thembinkosi_lorch_3, thalente_wandile25 and mabasa_09.

Source: Instagram

PSL club AmaZulu has already secured two signings ahead of the January window: Bongani Zungu and Sandile Mthethwa, while SuperSport United added striker Samir Nurkovic.

Thembinkosi Lorch - Pirates to Sundowns

Lorch played in All-Star's victory over Magesi FC, according to the tweet below:

The former PSL player of the year made a headline move to Masandawana last season but has yet to replicate his Pirates form at the Brazilians.

Off-field issues and injuries have become common for Lorch, but the player is still a fan favourite after being named in the Carling All-Star XI.

Tashreeq Matthews - Sirius (Sweden) to Sundowns

Matthews left Europe for the PSL champions and enjoyed a good start after four league goals in 12 appearances.

This season, Matthews has continued his progress with one goal and has a new coach in Miguel Cardoso to impress.

Thalente Mbatha - SuperSportUnited to Pirates

Mbatha joined Pirates on loan in January 2024 and immediately impacted the Bucs' supporters with impressive midfield performances.

This season, Mbatha joined the Bucs on a permanent deal, and he rescued Bafana Bafana with a late winner against South Sudan on Tuesday, 10 September.

Tshegofatso Mabasa - Swallows to Pirates

Mabasa returned to Pirates in January after a loan spell at Morokoa Swallows, and the striker repaid that faith by finishing as the PSL's top scorer.

The striker's good form attracted interest from Romanian side FCSB, but it has failed to impress Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who continues to shun the 28-year-old.

Thamsanqa Gabuza - TS Galaxy (released)

January marked the PSL exit of the veteran striker who played for Pirates, Lamontville Golden Arrows and SuperSport United.

Gabuza also scored six goals in 16 appearances for Bafana before TS Galaxy released him in the mid-season transfer window

