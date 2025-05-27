Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored a stunning goal in Wolves' 1-1 draw with Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season

Munetsi shared the emotional moment with his wife and toddler son, who joined him on the pitch after the match, with wholesome family scenes going viral

The Zimbabwean international capped off a solid debut EPL campaign, having joined Wolves in January and making 14 appearances with 2 goals

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi ended his maiden English Premier League season on a memorable note, netting a brilliant goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their 1-1 draw against Brentford on the final day of the campaign. The Zimbabwean international, who joined Wolves from French side Stade de Reims in January, made just his 14th appearance for the club on Sunday. However, he made it count, cancelling out Bryan Mbeumo’s first-half goal with a rocket from outside the box at Molineux Stadium. His powerful strike not only levelled the score but also capped a strong personal finish to the 2024/25 season. Wolves ended the campaign in 16th position on the table, comfortably avoiding relegation.

Family Support Shines Through

Off the pitch, Munetsi shared the moment with his young family. His wife, Anotida Carol Makove, posted touching footage on social media, showing the midfielder walking onto the pitch with their toddler son, Munesu. The wholesome scenes continued after the match, with their son seen playing on the field alongside his father, creating special memories for the close-knit family. Anotida also reposted the goal clip, celebrating her husband’s success in style.

From Soweto to the Premier League

Munetsi’s journey from the PSL to the world’s most-watched football league has been remarkable. After making his name with Orlando Pirates, the midfielder secured a move to Europe and steadily climbed the ranks in France before arriving in England.

His transition to the Premier League has been seamless. Despite joining mid-season, the ex-Bucs star displayed his trademark versatility, energy, and tactical intelligence in midfield. His goal against Brentford was his second for the club and proof of the quality that once lit up Soweto.

Bright Future Ahead

At just 27, Munetsi is entering his prime and will now look to build on his solid start in England. With Wolves expected to strengthen in the off-season, the Zimbabwean will hope to play an even bigger role in the 2025/26 campaign. For now, the former Pirates star is enjoying a well-earned break with his family — and if his first few months in England are anything to go by, he’s only just getting started.

Source: Briefly News