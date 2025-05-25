Orlando Pirates legend Lucas Thwala has named Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa as the Player of the Season in the 2024/25 Betway Premiership due to his outstanding performance.

The Brazilian star won the league with the Pretoria giants, which is his second Betway Premiership title since joining the club. The Pretoria giants secured the title with a game to spare after beating Chippa United away from home, finishing the season with 70 points and setting a record with 63 goals scored.

The former Westerlo player scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in the league this season, claiming the Golden Boot award alongside his second championship gold medal.

Pirates legend names Sundowns star as Player of the Season

Thwala, in an interview with iDiskiTimes, shared his thoughts on picking Ribeiro as his best player in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The defender, who also won the Player of the Season award in the league in 2009, listed some of Ribeiro’s qualities that set him apart this campaign.

“That player is incredibly dangerous,” Thwala told iDiskiTimes.

“He plays as if he’s slow, which tricks defenders into underestimating him. But he’s very clever, his acceleration is lethal, and he combines skill with speed. He’s usually quiet on the pitch, always looking for gaps to exploit, especially when he’s got the ball.

“He doesn’t rush his passes, preferring instead to use his pace to outmanoeuvre defenders and break into the box.

“His technique is excellent, particularly around the penalty area, where he can either shoot or place the ball expertly at the far post. He’s very good and yes, he was the best player in the PSL this season.”

