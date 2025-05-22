Noordwyk Secondary School honoured Lazola Maku with a guard of honour and celebratory banners after his key role in South Africa’s Under-20 Afcon victory

Maku played every minute of the tournament, earning a Man of the Match award against Zambia and showcasing his talent on a continental stage

Teachers and the principal praised Maku’s dedication both on the pitch and in the classroom, highlighting his ability to balance academics and sport

Amajita’s rising midfield sensation, Lazola Maku, received a rousing welcome at Noordwyk Secondary School on Wednesday after playing a pivotal role in South Africa’s Under-20 Afcon victory in Egypt. The 17-year-old, who featured for the full 90 minutes in every match and earned a Man of the Match award against Zambia, was cheered by fellow pupils and teachers in celebration of his achievement.

Maku celebrated with guard of honour and special gift

Driven in through a guard of honour, Maku was met with placards, posters, and cheers. One read: ‘Welcome back Lazola, we are proud of you!’ School corridors were adorned with photos of the midfielder in national team colours, taken during the tournament in Egypt. To mark the moment, Maku was presented with a framed school football shirt bearing his favourite number, 15, and signed by staff and peers.

Cape Town-born talent playing for Supersport United

Originally from Cape Town, Maku plays for Supersport United’s youth team and has emerged as one of the standout performers in Raymond Mdaka’s squad. Reflecting on the homecoming, Maku expressed gratitude to his school for their consistent encouragement.

“From the day I was selected, the school has supported me. Even in Egypt, they kept sending messages of encouragement. The principal and teachers believed in me, and that really pushed me.”

Teachers praise Maku’s discipline and balance

School principal, Mr Alex Tau, said Maku’s success would serve as motivation for other learners.

“We’re extremely proud. Lazola’s achievement proves that with discipline and commitment, you can go far—even from the classroom to the continent.”

His teacher, Ms Nonhlakanipho Buthelezi, praised the teen’s discipline and academic diligence:

“He’s very shy and humble, but extremely focused. He balances his studies and football exceptionally well. As his class, we’ll also be celebrating him.”

From applause to academics

After the celebration, Maku was ushered off to write his English examination, a quiet return to the reality of balancing books and boots. With his feet firmly grounded and eyes on the future, Lazola Maku’s journey is a testament to talent, humility, and unwavering support.

