The Warriors will play their crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Benin Republic on March 20

Tickets for the match are priced at R50, offering an affordable opportunity for fans to support the Warriors

This qualifier is vital for Zimbabwe as they aim to secure important points in their campaign to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup The Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Team, affectionately known as the Warriors, are set to play their highly anticipated Matchday 5, Group C, FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Benin at the renowned Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Zimbabwe Warriors to Face Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in March 2025

This match, scheduled for Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 18:00hrs local time, is crucial for both teams as they vie for essential points on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reason for Playing in South Africa:

Due to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) declaring Zimbabwe's stadiums unfit to host international matches, the Warriors have been playing their home games in South Africa.

This decision was made after CAF assessed the National Sports Stadium in Harare and Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, finding them below the required standards for international fixtures.

On X, disgruntled fans expressed their displeasure: @Maguranyanga:

My beloved old @online_zifa, this is a pathetic communication. Please pull it and rephrase. You’re 'delighted' to play away at home in Durban🤷🏽‍♀️ Nonsense!🫵🏾🤦🏾‍♀️🇿🇼”

@Marombedza T:

“Minister of Sports failed!!! 😥 No home ground advantage! Anyway, Go Warriors Go!!! 🇿🇼”

@Takudzwamoyo:

You’re delighted to play a home game in SA. While Chivhayo gave your president a car. That money was supposed to renovate the stadium.

@Titus Taffy:

ZIFA calling it a 'delight' that Zimbabwe’s home World Cup qualifier is being played in South Africa is beyond embarrassing…it’s a glaring symbol of failure. After years of corruption and mismanagement, we still don’t have a single stadium fit for international football, yet they expect fans to celebrate this mediocrity. Instead of fixing the sport at home, they keep outsourcing our national pride. Until ZIFA stops treating failure like success, Zimbabwean football will remain exactly where it is: homeless, hopeless, and humiliated.

The Road to the World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, every match is vital. The Warriors are determined to deliver a strong performance against Benin, aiming to secure crucial points that will bolster their qualification campaign.

Zimbabwe Warriors to Face Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban with Marshall Munetsi one of the key players to watch.

The match against Benin is expected to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams eager to advance in the qualifiers.

Michael Nees’ Vision for the Warriors

Under the guidance of German coach Michael Nees, appointed in August 2024, the Warriors are focusing on revitalizing their squad and implementing strategic improvements.

Nees brings a wealth of experience from his tenure with various national teams, including Japan, Seychelles, Rwanda, South Africa, and Kosovo.

Nees is also looking up to Zimbabwean players making a mark in international leagues, with Marshall Munetsi, currently playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League, and Marvelous Nakamba, who plays for Luton Town, playing key roles.

Munetsi has made waves with his recent move to Wolves, breaking the Zimbabwean transfer record. Their experiences in top-tier European leagues are expected to bring valuable insights and leadership to the national team as they prepare for the upcoming qualifiers.

Munetsi Shines in FA Cup Debut for Wolves

Briefly News previously reported that Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi had joined English Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers from French club Reims in a high-profile move worth R400 million.

On Sunday, 9 February 2025, Munetsi made his much-anticipated debut for Wolves, coming on as a second-half substitute in their 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.

