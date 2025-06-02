A talented South African midfielder is set to return to Kaizer Chiefs after spending one season in Europe

The teenager left the Soweto giants from Europe last summer, but he's ready to return to the club before the start of next season

The South Africa U17 international will reportedly join Amakhosi DStv Diski Challenge team for next campaign

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to welcome back talented South African midfielder Steven Mendes after he spent just one season in Europe.

The South African U17 international left the Glamour Boys last summer for a move to Swedish side Hammarby Fotboll, a club partially owned by Paris Saint-Germain legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He is said to have adapted quickly to life in Sweden and impressed with his performances at the European club, but he is now ready to return to South Africa.

Mendes set for Kaizer Chiefs return

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mendes has returned to South Africa and is working on rejoining his former club, Kaizer Chiefs, on a free transfer.

The teenager was a standout player for the Soweto Giants in their youth setup and would be joining the team’s DStv Diski Challenge side.

The club’s DDC side won the league in the just-concluded season but lost some of its standout players from the squad.

One of them is Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi, who captained the team to the league title. He will be joining TS Galaxy on a free transfer after his contract was not renewed by the club.

Mendes now has the chance to prove his worth in the DStv Diski Challenge league next season and could earn a call-up to South African underage national teams if he hits top form.

Both the U17 and U20 sides have qualified for their respective FIFA World Cup tournaments, and the Kaizer Chiefs academy product has the opportunity to break into either squad if he maintains consistent performances.

Reactions as Mendes set for Chiefs return

Sphephelo Mabuyakhul said:

"Bitter sweet. Hopefully he's coming back to earn a world cup spot and leave again. Too good for the PSL."

KingPin_Mathe added:

"This got huge potential we welcome him back with open arms."

Thib0_touch asked:

"What happened why is he back after one season."

Tsepo wrote:

"we simply have to send him back somewhere elsewhere if the family allows. We need more players with experience abroad."

seruleng serepo implied:

"Come back for what we want to have many international players. When chiefs dump him he’s going into the dustb*n of players like AJ15, Dolly, Gaxa,JD and others."

Lutendo shared:

"Welcome back to the love and peace family @KaizerChiefs."

geesum commented:

"Oh no, what happened with Steven Mendes? If he's back, we'll dominate the DDC again."

El Capitano reacted:

"I'd be happy to have Stevie G back!❤️✌🏾 The DDC will be even stronger in midfield🤝🏾 He brings the passes and goals to his game🔝"

