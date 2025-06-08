Former Bafana Bafana defender Lovers Mohlala has criticized Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso for leaving South African playmaker Themba Zwane out of the starting line-up, and not even bringing him off the bench, during their CAF Champions League final defeat to Pyramids FC.

The Premier Soccer League side failed to make it a season double after winningthe Betway Premiership for the eighth time this campaign.

Zwane who is fondly known as Mshishi recently returned from a long-term injury but could only feature in the semi-final clash against Al Ahly.

Mohlala slams Cardoso for snubbing Zwane in CAFCL final

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Mohlala claimed he knew it would be difficult for Sundowns to get a good result in the final when he didn't see Zwane in the starting line-up.

“I knew there would be trouble the moment I saw the starting line-up without Mshishi,” Mohlala told iDiski Times.

“What shocked me the most is that Cardoso didn’t even bring him on when the team was clearly struggling. We all saw the influence Themba had in the semi-final against Al Ahly, how did the coach miss that?

“I feel for the supporters who were in tears after the loss. I felt that same pain. That game was ours to win, if only the coach had made the right call.”

Cardoso later defended his decision, saying Zwane is one of many quality players in the squad, but Mohlala wasn’t buying it.

“Themba is a god of football,” the former defender said passionately.

“He’s the reason I watch Sundowns. Ask any South African, he’s the best we have right now. He could’ve made a massive difference in that final. He reminds me of the late Shoes Moshoeu, a player who could change the game with just one pass.”

Source: Briefly News