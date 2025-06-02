Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso has reflected on his team's loss in the final of the CAF Champions League against Pyramids FC

The Portuguese tactician also explained why the Premier Soccer League giants lost to the Egyptian side in the return leg in Cairo

He also explained why he's proud of his team despite losing in the final, which was the most important match

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has finally broken his silence after the Brazilians suffered a 2-1 loss in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

The Brazilians needed a win in the return leg after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa. Still, they failed to achieve their goal in Cairo, thus handing the Egyptian giants their first CAF Champions League title.

The Premier Soccer League giants were favourites heading into the two-legged final but were unable to break down the strong defence of the Cairo-based club.

Cardoso reflects on Sundowns' loss in the final

Cardoso, while speaking during the post-match conference, reflected on his team’s defeat with pride and perspective.

The Portuguese manager also explained why the Brazilians lost to the Egyptian side and why they failed to win the trophy

“The emotions I’ve felt since joining Sundowns, especially in the Champions League, have been overwhelming, and they fill me with pride,” said Cardoso.

“Of course, I’m not happy with how it ended, but that doesn’t take away from what we’ve achieved on this journey.

“Something was missing for us to reach the level needed to win. It’s not about who was better or worse, when a team wins, it means they did what was necessary at the right moments.

“There were times when we couldn’t match the intensity required to lift the trophy. But let’s be honest, very few clubs, players, coaches, or staff ever get to compete in a Champions League final. Just getting here is something special.

“Let’s not forget: we knocked out Al Ahly, the top-ranked CAF team, in the semi-finals. We beat Esperance, number two in Africa. And when I arrived at Sundowns, the club was struggling to get past the group stages.

“We faced tough opposition right from the start; Raja Casablanca, ASFAR, and still made it through. The squad showed commitment, quality, and the right attitude throughout. That’s something to be proud of, even if the final didn’t go our way.”

