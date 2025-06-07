Anthony Laffor publicly backs Pitso Mosimane to return to Mamelodi Sundowns, claiming he’s the only coach capable of winning the CAF Champions League for the club next season

Laffor reflects on Sundowns' 2016 CAF Champions League triumph under Mosimane, where he played a key role by scoring vital goals in the semi-final and final

Mosimane’s impressive post-Sundowns record strengthens Laffor’s argument, having won multiple continental titles with Al Ahly and achieved success in Saudi Arabia and Iran

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Anthony Laffor has voiced strong support for Pitso Mosimane’s return to Chloorkop, boldly claiming that the celebrated coach is the only one capable of securing CAF Champions League glory for the Tshwane giants next season.

Laffor, who was instrumental in Sundowns’ historic 2016 CAF Champions League triumph under Mosimane, took to Instagram to share his thoughts. The former Liberian international scored two crucial goals during that campaign, one of which came in the semi-final against Zesco United, and the other in the final against Zamalek.

“Coach @therealpitsomosimane, only if you could get a chance to take over our beloved club @sundownsfc, next season Champions League is sure. Let us put football politics aside.” Laffor wrote.

A proven track record on the continent

Since lifting the Champions League in 2016, Sundowns have struggled to reach the final again—until this season, when Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso led the side to a runners-up finish, losing to Egypt’s Pyramids FC. Prior to Cardoso, Sundowns had cycled through several coaching regimes, including co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, and later Mokwena as the sole head coach.

Laffor believes none of these managers possess Mosimane’s unique ability to conquer Africa with the club.

“It’s about that time @therealpitsomosimane comes back home,” Laffor added. “Only he knows how to coach Sundowns. I’ve been there, I know exactly what I’m talking about.”

Mosimane’s decorated coaching journey

After leaving Sundowns in 2020, Mosimane enjoyed a decorated stint at Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. There, he won two CAF Champions League titles, a domestic league crown, the Egyptian Cup, and two CAF Super Cups.

His success extended to Saudi Arabia, where he earned promotion with Al Ahli and later coached Al-Wahda and Abha Club. Most recently, Mosimane managed Esteghlal FC in Iran, further proving his ability to adapt and succeed in diverse football environments.

Time for a reunion?

As speculation grows around Sundowns’ next move following their narrow miss in the CAF final, Laffor’s comments reignite the debate about a possible Mosimane return. For many supporters and former players like Laffor, Pitso remains the man to lead the club back to continental dominance.

Thapelo Maseko linked with exit after Club World Cup snub

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Maseko is linked with a possible exit after being omitted from the club’s provisional squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The 21-year-old’s absence has sparked transfer speculation, with a Cypriot club reportedly showing interest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News