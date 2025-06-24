Orlando Pirates surprised many by appointing former Marumo Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, overlooking big-name candidates like Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena

The decision has sparked claims that management opted for a coach they could control, rather than one with a proven top-level track record

Concerns have been raised about whether Ouaddou, despite a stabilising stint at Gallants, is equipped to handle the pressure and expectations at a club like Pirates

The Orlando Pirates’ surprise appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach continues to generate mixed reactions across the South African football landscape, with respected football analyst Brighton Bafana calling the move “unorthodox, but calculated.”

The appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou has sparked plenty of discussion among Orlando Pirates supporters and analysts. Image: @abdes.4

Source: Instagram

Why Pirates ignored big names for Ouaddou

Following the departure of Jose Riveiro to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Orlando Pirates had been widely expected to go for a heavyweight name, with the likes of Pitso Mosimane, Rhulani Mokwena, and Benni McCarthy all touted as possible successors. But the Soweto club instead unveiled former Marumo Gallants tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou as the man to lead them into the 2025/26 campaign.

Bafana, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, believes the club’s decision was driven more by internal politics than pure coaching credentials.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Let’s be honest, appointing Ouaddou was never about popularity or even pedigree. It’s a move that suggests management wanted a coach they could align with, someone open to a shared approach to decision-making,” said Bafana.

“Rhulani and Pitso are visionaries, no doubt, but they come with their demands, and Pirates may not be ready to relinquish that level of control. Ouaddou, from what we saw at Gallants, is adaptable. That’s what they’re banking on.”

Does Ouaddou fit the Pirates' identity?

Despite stabilising Gallants and finishing 10th last season, questions remain about whether Ouaddou has the profile or experience to manage a club with the weight and expectations of Orlando Pirates. For many fans, the appointment represents a gamble, especially after Riveiro’s successful tenure, which included silverware and an impressive integration of youth players.

Bafana, however, offered a more nuanced take:

“He may not be a superstar coach, but let’s not write him off. The man clearly understands systems and discipline. His Gallants side was organised, and he managed to bring calm to a turbulent club. If he gets the right support at Pirates, who knows?”

The Sea Robbers enter a crucial campaign, with fans anticipating that fresh leadership will translate into success and trophies. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Management’s influence sparks debate

One of the more controversial talking points has been the suggestion that the appointment was orchestrated to ensure management maintains a strong hand in technical matters, an allegation made by former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye.

Bafana didn’t shy away from the claim:

“The idea that management wants influence isn’t new. It happens globally. But here, it’s just more pronounced. If Ouaddou was chosen because he won’t challenge upper management too much, then that speaks to the club’s long-term vision, or lack thereof,” he said.

“That said, he’s got a massive chance here to prove critics wrong. If he can hit the ground running in pre-season and impose a clear tactical identity, the mood will shift fast.”

What comes next for the Buccaneers

With pre-season looming, all eyes will be on how Ouaddou adapts to the culture, pressure, and expectations that come with the Orlando Pirates job. While doubts persist, insiders say his calm demeanour and tactical grounding could prove vital in a squad already brimming with talent.

“He’s stepping into a cauldron. But sometimes it’s the unknown candidates who end up surprising everyone. He deserves a fair shot, and if he delivers early, the narrative will change quickly," Bafana concluded.

As the Sea Robbers prepare for the 2025/26 campaign, supporters will be hoping that this unexpected appointment ushers in a new era of clarity, cohesion, and, most importantly, silverware.

Pirates sign Bafana Bafana star from PSL rivals.

Briefly News also reported that PSL side AmaZulu FC have confirmed their Bafana Bafana star's move to Orlando Pirates ahead of next season.

The South African international will link up with his new team and their new coach ahead of the upcoming season.

Source: Briefly News