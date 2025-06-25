Orlando Pirates confirmed the signing of midfielder Sipho Mbule on a free transfer after his Mamelodi Sundowns exit.

New coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had previously expressed strong admiration for Mbule’s playing style and potential.

Ouaddou highlighted the importance of management in helping players like Mbule handle lifestyle challenges and thrive.

Orlando Pirates' latest signing, Sipho Mbule, has already received high praise from the club’s new head coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, even before officially joining the team.

Pirates confirmed Mbule’s arrival on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, after the 27-year-old midfielder parted ways with Masandawana, who opted not to renew his contract.

Mbule moves on after Sundowns exit

The Buccaneers snapped up the former SuperSport United star without a transfer fee, strengthening their midfield ahead of the 2025/26 season. While Ouaddou is yet to comment publicly in his new role, as he only returns to South Africa later this week, his admiration for Mbule is already on record.

Ouaddou: “Mbule is a fantastic player”

In a recent interview on Radio947 with Robert Marawa, conducted while Ouaddou was still head coach at Marumo Gallants, he spoke candidly about Mbule’s talent and potential.

"Another player, I love him, his style of play. I know maybe his behaviour is not so good, but it’s a question of management. These players need someone close to them… to help them manage their lifestyle. Mbule is a fantastic player, the kind of player I’d like to have in my team,” Ouaddou said.

Mbule’s discipline concerns follow him to Orlando Pirates

Sipho Mbule’s transfer to Orlando Pirates has sparked debate among fans and analysts—not for his undeniable talent, but for the baggage that follows him. The 26-year-old midfielder, once hailed as a rising star, now arrives at the Soweto giants carrying a troubling track record of off-field indiscipline.

Mbule, who was previously on loan at Sekhukhune United from Mamelodi Sundowns, impressed with man-of-the-match performances but reportedly clashed with club management over discipline. Allegations ranged from drinking to poor professionalism, issues that also surfaced during his spells at both SuperSport United and Sundowns. At one point, he allegedly returned to camp overweight and was accused of arriving at training sessions intoxicated.

Despite his skill and flair on the ball, earning him the nickname ‘Master Chef’, Mbule's career has repeatedly been overshadowed by behavioural concerns. His latest move to Pirates has fans split. Some view it as a fresh start under a club known for nurturing flair players, while others fear it may be yet another chapter in a career defined by wasted potential.

Pirates kick off pre-season on 27 June.

The Moroccan tactician was appointed Pirates head coach on Monday and is expected to arrive ahead of pre-season training, which begins on 27 June. Mbule will be among the new faces at the club's training ground, ready to impress under a coach who believes in his abilities.

