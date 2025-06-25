Orlando Pirates yesterday announced the signing of Mamelodi Sundowns player Sipho Mbule,who has been loan at Sekhukhune United

During his time at Sekhukhune United,he has been implicated in ill-discpline as reports emerged that he fought against management

Briefly News had an exclusive conversation with renowned football journalist, Mandla Biyela to analyze this move and it's possible implications at Mayfair

The decision by Orlando Pirates to sign former Mamelodi Sundowns player Sipho Mbule has come under heavy scutiny. This comes on the backdrop of Mbule's history of ill-discipline at Sekhukhune United where he reportedly fought with the management of the team.

Briefly News had an exclusive chat with renowned football journalist, Mandla Biyela to analyze this transfer deal and scrutunize the sense behind it. Biyela mentioned that no one saw this transfer coming and it took a lot of people by a surprise.

Orlando Pirates have to manage Mbule properly

“This is one of those transfers that catches everyone off guard, not because the player isn’t talented, but because of the timing and the club’s current direction. Sipho Mbule has always divided opinion, but if Pirates manage him properly, on and off the pitch, he could be a game-changer.”

Biyela added that, that the bringing in of Mbule feels like a distraction,more than anything.

“Let’s be honest, Pirates fans were still digesting the shock of the Ouaddou appointment. Then boom, Mbule. It’s unpredictable, almost chaotic. But sometimes chaos brings results. You don’t just lose a player like Monnapule Saleng and expect fans to stay quiet. Bringing in Mbule feels like a distraction and a statement at the same time.”

Orlando Pirates betting on Mbule's potential

“People forget how good Mbule is. He’s not just flair; he can control a game when he’s focused. The question is, can he stay focused? This could be the resurrection of his career… or the final act. Pirates are betting on potential more than certainty here.”

Dr Irvin Khoza taking a gamble

“The move says more about Pirates’ transfer policy than Mbule himself. It’s clear they’re reacting emotionally this window, fans feel it too. Don’t be surprised if this move either sparks something special or explodes in everyone’s faces. That’s the gamble Khoza’s taking.”

The newly appointed Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou,in an old interview he held with broadcaster Robert Marawa, praised Mbule, saying,

"He is the kind of player I love"

As his arrival from Morocco draws closer and the Bucs are set to leave the country for the European pre-season tour, all eyes will be on Mbule's on and off the pitch behaviour.

