Harrison rose through the ranks at United and has established himself as one of the brightest prospects at the club that has produced stars such as Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford

Football fans reacted positively on social media, backing Harrison, who has South African citizenship, for a bright future at the Old Trafford club

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has recalled Bafana Bafana prospect Elyh Harrison to the first team following a loan spell at Chester FC.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper, who has South African citizenship through his mother, has impressed Red Devils management after rising through their development ranks.

Bafana Bafana prospect has been recalled to the Manchester United first team after a loan spell at Chester FC.

Source: Getty Images

Harrison has spent his entire career at United and played a starring role in various age groups, even winning the Dezil Haroun Award last season, a prize for the best reserve player at the club.

Elyh Harrison is tipped for a big future

Harrison enjoyed a good form at Chester FC, according to the tweet below:

At the start of the season, Harrison joined Chester FC, where he kept six clean sheets in his first matches before he was recalled to train alongside Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

New coach Amorim has called several youngsters to the United first-team squad to uncover a gem that could help them improve on their 13th place in the Premiership.

Despite his age, Harrison has excelled in the u21 side and starred in their Premier League Cup success.

Watch Harrison play a starring role for Manchester United's u18 side in the video below:

Harrison joins Manchester United's first team

Harrison has also represented England at youth level, but he could one day represent Bafana Bafana and replace CAF-award-winning shot-stopper Ronwen Williams.

The talented player is no stranger to Mzansi football talent, having worked with Bafana legend Benni McCarthy, who previously served as United's forward's coach.

Young goalkeeper Elyh Harrison has won youth titles at Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back Harrison

Football fans reacted positively on social media, saying the Bafana prospect could succeed at the club that has produced talented players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford.

James Cross is a fan:

"Elyh is very good."

Peter Mwangi is excited:

"The future is bright."

Comr Emmanuel Samuel backs Man United::

"This is great. Build more academy players up just like Mainoo."

Kalulu Richard Watson backs the decision:

"Good idea."

Maximillian Masunga asked a question:

"Can he play for the future?"

Rhulani Rikhotso backs United's decision:

"Noticeable recall: Amorim needs every player for the new project. Considering Man United's underwhelming performances. Great opportunity for him to show his capabilities."

Elisha Chisirimunhu backs Harrison:

"Put him in place of Onana."

Karabo Chechane made a prediction:

"He will probably go on loan in a higher division."

Hlobo Malinga asked a question:

"Why is he recalled?"

Lelo MJ Marakalala is negative:

"Why recall him? Because he won't even make a matchday squad, let alone train with the first team, or maybe Chester FC didn't want him anymore."

