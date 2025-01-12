Several PSL stars agreed deals with new clubs but had to wait till January 2025 before they could make their debuts

The free agents trained with their new clubs but were only legally allowed to play once the January transfer window opened

Briefly News examined the free agents who are waiting for their chance to play and the impact they are expected to have at their new clubs

With the January transfer window now open, PSL clubs are keen to add new players to their squad, but some already concluded deals with stars who are ready to play for their new clubs.

Before the January transfer window, PSL clubs such as TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, and AmaZulu agreed on deals for free-agent players.

Keagan Dolly joined TS Galaxy and Samir Nurkovic will play for SuperSport United after joining the sides ahead of the January transfer window. Image: TSGALAXYFC and SuperSportFC.

While the deals were concluded months ago, the free agents could not play competitively; they spent time training until they could finally take to the field.

Keagan Dolly

Dolly joined Galaxy, according to the tweet below:

Dolly left Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2023/2024 season after injuries plagued his stay at the Soweto club, and he was free to find a new club.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder trained with SuperSport and was invited for a trial at AmaZulu before ultimately joining TS Galaxy, where he hopes to revive his career.

During his career, Dolly played in Europe and formed part of a legendary attack trio at Sundowns alongside Leanardo Castro and Khama Billiat.

Samir Nurkovic

After leaving Galaxy, the Serbian striker was linked with moves to several PSL clubs, including former side Kaizer Chiefs.

The striker eventually opted to join SuperSport, where he will compete for a place alongside veteran striker Bradley Grobler, who is chasing to become the PSL’s all-time top scorer.

Nurkovic has enjoyed a stellar career in the PSL after scoring 44 goals while playing for Chiefs, Royal AM and Galaxy.

Bongani Zungu

Zungu is welcomed at AmaZulu, according to the tweet below:

After becoming a free agent, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star was linked heavily with Morrocan club Wydad Casablanca to play under former coach Rulani Mokwena and Chiefs.

Natal-side AmaZulu won the race for the combative midfielder who played for French side Amiens and Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

Zungu has already made an impression on the AmaZulu fans after scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Magesi FC on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

Sandile Mthethwa

AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu welcomed Sandile Mthethwa at the club. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

The former Orlando Pirates player joined Zungu at AmaZulu ahead of the January transfer deal in a double deal that showed the Natal side’s intent for this season.

New co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi were excited to announce the signings as they aim to finish in the top eight of the PSL this season.

Mthethwa spent eight years at Pirates after joining the side in 2016 while also playing seven matches for Bafana, making his debut in 2017.

