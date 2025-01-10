Kaizer Chiefs have been issued a 'come and get me' plea by a former Premier Soccer League star in this January transfer window

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the possibility of bringing the Portuguese-born star player back to the Betway Premiership but are yet to make their interest official

The player also explained why he's ready to join the Glamour Boys and claimed he's open to signing a pre-contract with them if possible

A former Premier Soccer League star has offered himself to Kaizer Chiefs as the Glamour Boys continue their quest to add more quality players to their squad at every opportunity.

The Soweto giants are yet to sign any player in this January transfer window after adding seven new players to their squad in the summer.

Nasreddine Nabi signed Bongani Sam from Orlando Pirates, Gaston Sirino on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns, Bradley Cross from Lamontville Golden Arrows, Inacio Miguel from Petro de Luanda, Fiacre Ntwari from TS Galaxy, Rushwin Dortley from Cape Town Spurs, and Njabulo Blom on loan from St. Louis City SC.

Ex-PSL star offers himself to Kaizer Chiefs

According to the South African, former Cape Town City star Hugo Marques has issued a come-and-get plea to Betway Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs this January.

The Angola international currently plays for Inacio Miguel's former club, Petro de Luanda, after spending good years in the Portuguese league.

There are reports that Kaizer Chiefs are ready to let Ntwari leave after just one season at the club.

After starting most of Amakhosi's games this season, the Rwandan international has been dropped to the bench.

Bruce Bvuma's recent top-notch performance has relegated the former TS Galaxy to the bench.

The Portuguese-born goalkeeper spent one season with the Blue and Gold Army and has previously been a target for the Glamour Boys.

In a recent interview with Pan-Africa Football, the 38-year-old goalkeeper said he's ready to leave the Angolan giants and join the Soweto-based club as he's interested in playing alongside his friend, Inacio, once again.

The former Gil Vicente shot-stopper also claimed he's ready to sign a pre-contract with PSL giants.

"If there is an offer, I will go easily because Inacio is there. I'm free now. I can assign a pre-contract [with Kaizer Chiefs]," the former FC Porto goalkeeper said.

"Chiefs always ask for me; now I'm free. I can join them next season."

According to the Jornal de Angola, Amakhosi are reportedly considering bringing Marques back to the South African league but have yet to make their interest official.

"However, South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs, despite not yet making their wish official, have been exploring the possibility of signing the player (Marques)," the Angolan media publication said.

