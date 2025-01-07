Pirates Legend Names 4 PSL Stars Kaizer Chiefs Should Sign for Nabi This January

An Orlando Pirates legend has outlined names of Premier Soccer League stars Kaizer Chiefs can sign for Nasreddine Nabi this January as Amakhosi continue to struggle in the Betway Premiership this season.

The Soweto giants are seventh on the Betway Premiership table with 15 points after losing their last match against Cape Town City over the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs are one of the Premier Soccer League sides expected to invest heavily in new players in the winter transfer window, but the Glamour Boys have yet to hold talks with any of their targets.

Kaizer Chiefs have been advised to sign four Premier Soccer League stars for Nasreddine Nabi this January. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Amakhosi's loss against the Blue and Gold Army raised several questions about the club's current players' quality, and Nabi also shared his thoughts concerning transfers.

Pirates legend names players Kaizer Chiefs should sign

According to iDiskiTimes, Benedict Vilakazi mentioned some players Amakhosi could consider adding to their squad this January to save their season.

The legendary midfielder mentioned Magesi FC captain Elvis Chipezeze as a perfect choice in goal for the Soweto giants.

The newly promoted PSL side were crowned champions of the Carling Knockout Cup earlier this season due to the heroic performance from the Zimbabwean international.

"At least Chipezeze would save the team," the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star said in an interview on iDiskiTV.

"We saw him saving there at Magesi FC numerous times, so he can do the same thing at Kaizer Chiefs [if he's signed this January]. He'd need a good solid defence."

The former South African international also pointed out that three players from Stellenbosch FC, the Glamour Boys, can sign this January while apologising to the Stellies manager, Steve Barker.

"I wouldn't want to take all of Steve Barker's players [at Stellenbosch FC] because he's got many quality players," he added.

"Kaizer Chiefs can get Ismael Traore in defence, Sihle Nduli and Jayden Adams in the midfield, and sign another striker in the summer to bolster their attack.

"I'm sorry to coach Steve Barker; I like him a lot; he's got good players, but a top club like Kaizer Chiefs must go there and get those good players, get their spinal cord strong and get a goalkeeper, someone like Chipezeze."

