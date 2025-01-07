Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has reportedly been linked with a top African club with Barcelona still monitoring his situation with the Buccaneers

The South African international has been one of the best players for the Buccaneers in the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League this season

The Spanish La Liga giants might miss out on the Bafana Bafana star's signing if the African giants make an offer for him ahead of them

South African international Relebohile Mofokeng is said to have caught the attention of another top African side amid links with Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

Since being promoted to the Buccaneers' senior team two seasons ago, the Orlando Pirates winger has been one of the best players in the Betway Premiership.

The Bafana Bafana star has become a key member of Jose Riveiro's side, and his performance has drawn interest from top teams in Africa and Europe.

Relebohile Mofokeng has reportedly emerged as a transfer targets of one of the top clubs in Africa amid links with Barcelona. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona are monitoring Mofokeng's progress at Pirates and would love to bring him to Spain to join their B side.

The La Liga side reportedly sent scouts to watch the South African star while playing for the Bucs, but they could miss out on his signing.

Al Ahly show interest in Mofokeng

According to a report by Afrik-Foot, as per Al-Jumhuriya, Al Ahly is set to rival Barcelona in the race to sign Mofokeng as the Bafana Bafana star has emerged as one of their transfer targets.

The Red Devils have had Percy Tau on their books since 2021, and he has won 12 trophies, but he's currently having issues with his manager, Marcel Koller.

Reports suggest that the North African giants have placed Mofokeng on their list of players to sign in the January transfer window, but they have yet to submit a bid or make their intentions known to the Soweto team.

The Sea Robbers faced Al Ahly this season in a CAF Champions League group game, which ended in a goalless draw. Koller is said to be impressed with the youngsters' performances in this campaign.

Al Ahly are said to be monitoring Relebohile Mofokeng's situation at Orlando Pirates as they plan to make an offer for him in January. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

The Swiss manager has not yet given his green light to make an offer for Mofokeng as he wants to watch him closely when the Egyptian giants host the PSL side in the second leg of their CAFCL group stage tie.

If the South African international's performance convinces the former FC Basel mentor, then they can make an offer to Orlando Pirates.

Mofokeng is seen as a possible replacement for Tau, who is reportedly set to join another team in the winter transfer window.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend aims dig at Mofokeng

Briefly News earlier reported that former Mamelodi Sundowns player Joel Masilela aimed a subtle dig at Mofokeng with his latest comments.

The former Premier Soccer League star claimed the Orlando Pirates forward is overrated and he's not a special player like most people tagged him even when he's being admired by most South African football fans.

