Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is still considering his options despite reports suggesting he accepted a new job as the coach of the Kenyan national team

McCarthy has been linked with the Kenyan job since December 2024, while he previously had interviews with three MLS sides

Local football fans reacted on social media to back McCarthy for the Kenyan job, while others felt the former striker should stay in South Africa

Former Manchester United striker coach Benni McCarthy is yet to decide about his future despite recent reports linking him with the Kenyan national job.

The Bafana Bafana legend has been linked to the Kenyan job since leaving English giants United at the end of last season and he has yet to decide if he will accept the role or not.

Bafana Bafana legend is considering his options before accepting a new coaching role. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA and Matthew Peters/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving Untied, McCarthy has been linked with several PSL sides while he revealed that he held interviews with three MLS teams as he considers his options ahead of his next move.

Benni McCarthy will take his time

McCarthy has an offer from Kenya, according to the tweet below:

According to a KickOff source, McCarthy is unwilling to rush into any decisions and will only take the job he feels will match his ambitions amid reports linking him to the Harambee Stars.

The source said:

“Right now, Benni has not committed himself to any job. He wants to keep his options open to ensure he takes up the right challenge.”

As a coach, McCarthy held roles at Cape Town City and AmaZulu, while as a player, he tasted success in England, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands.

McCarthy spent time with the Boks, according to his Instagram profile:

McCarthy wants a top coaching job

Bafana’s all-time top scorer is a wanted man in Mzansi and revealed that he nearly accepted the top job at Soweto giants Orlando Pirtes in 2017.

If McCarthy takes the Kenyan job, he will have his work cut out for him as they currently sit fourth in their World Cup qualifying group, five points behind leaders Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy could become Kenya's senior coach after leaving Manchester United. Image: Matt McNulty.

Source: Getty Images

Fans back McCarthy to make the right choice

Local football fans reacted on social media to say McCarthy will make the right choice, while most want the Bafana legend to stay in South Africa and accept a local job.

Bonginkosi Ingqwele Bibs Biyela admires Benni:

“He only needs a World Cup medal; then he has done it all.”

Mic Sporo wants Benni to stay in Mzansi:

“The unrest in Kenya scares me. He must be in SA.”

Sithembiso Mabaso encouraged Benni:

“Nice part of the world; he will definitely take it.”

Will Simbaya asked a question:

“Can he speak Swahili?”

Retshabile Dipopego hopes for the best:

“All the best, Benni.”

