Siya Kolisi wrote a heartfelt message to soccer legend Benni McCarthy, praising his inspiring legacy

The Springbok skipper shared a post on Instagram showing their meet-up in Scotland with his teammates

Fans loved the bromance between the sports icons and gushed over the display of SA unity in the comments

Siya Kolisi gushed about Benni McCarthy after linking up in Scotland. Image: @siyakolisi

Two South African legends just made fans’ hearts swell! Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a heartfelt Instagram post about SA soccer icon Benni McCarthy.

Benni McCarthy visits the Sprinboks

The Insta featured visuals of Siya and the Springbok chaps meeting Benni during their time in Scotland. Siya’s caption to the video and picture was filled with admiration and love.

“My brother! So glad we got to spend time with you in Scotland. Thanks for the visit, my brother! We love you and appreciate you!”

Siya Kolisi honours Benni McCarthy

Siya highlighted Benni’s role in breaking barriers and inspiring South Africans to dream big.

"You've broken so many barriers and now we can dream to achieve more no matter where we come from! You are an inspiration to all love you Benni."

Benni is also shown meeting the Springbok squad, shaking hands, and sharing warm moments with the champs.

@timot1994 said:

"Every South African can be a Springbok. Once we realise we’re all on the same side. ♥️🇿🇦 I love you all."

@dalinoliver posted:

"An early Christmas present for all South Africans. Seeing our heroes enjoying such lekker laughs & moments together. 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@fufuza wrote:

"The content I love to see. Two of South Africa’s biggest sporting idols."

@eleanorkistan20 stated:

"Love this! When the brothers hook up! Proudly South African. 🇿🇦 😍😍"

@alessandrodt commented:

"Bennie's in the 18 area! 🔥"

@melissa_reddy typed:

"Ma se kinders! 😍🇿🇦❤️"

@nic14 commented:

"Siya and Benni are deeper then you would understand, spiritual brothers both Old Apostolic athletes. 🙌❤️🔥🇿🇦"

@sicy_dube added:

"He's indeed an inspiration, just like you Siya. ❤️ SOUTH AFRICA is proud of you both. 🙌"

Siya reacts after condemning Wales to heavy defeat

In more rugby updates, Briefly News reported that South African national rugby team captain Siya Kolisi reacted to the Springboks win over Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, November 23, 2025.

The Boks claimed a 45-12 win over Warren Gatland's embattled side, as the Welsh side finished 2024 without a win.

