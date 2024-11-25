“You Are an Inspiration”: Siya Kolisi Shares Video of Benni McCarthy Meeting Springboks in Scotland
- Siya Kolisi wrote a heartfelt message to soccer legend Benni McCarthy, praising his inspiring legacy
- The Springbok skipper shared a post on Instagram showing their meet-up in Scotland with his teammates
- Fans loved the bromance between the sports icons and gushed over the display of SA unity in the comments
Two South African legends just made fans’ hearts swell! Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a heartfelt Instagram post about SA soccer icon Benni McCarthy.
Benni McCarthy visits the Sprinboks
The Insta featured visuals of Siya and the Springbok chaps meeting Benni during their time in Scotland. Siya’s caption to the video and picture was filled with admiration and love.
“My brother! So glad we got to spend time with you in Scotland. Thanks for the visit, my brother! We love you and appreciate you!”
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
Siya Kolisi honours Benni McCarthy
Siya highlighted Benni’s role in breaking barriers and inspiring South Africans to dream big.
"You've broken so many barriers and now we can dream to achieve more no matter where we come from! You are an inspiration to all love you Benni."
Benni is also shown meeting the Springbok squad, shaking hands, and sharing warm moments with the champs.
See the post below:
See some comments below:
@timot1994 said:
"Every South African can be a Springbok. Once we realise we’re all on the same side. ♥️🇿🇦 I love you all."
@dalinoliver posted:
"An early Christmas present for all South Africans. Seeing our heroes enjoying such lekker laughs & moments together. 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"
@fufuza wrote:
"The content I love to see. Two of South Africa’s biggest sporting idols."
@eleanorkistan20 stated:
"Love this! When the brothers hook up! Proudly South African. 🇿🇦 😍😍"
@alessandrodt commented:
"Bennie's in the 18 area! 🔥"
@melissa_reddy typed:
"Ma se kinders! 😍🇿🇦❤️"
@nic14 commented:
"Siya and Benni are deeper then you would understand, spiritual brothers both Old Apostolic athletes. 🙌❤️🔥🇿🇦"
@sicy_dube added:
"He's indeed an inspiration, just like you Siya. ❤️ SOUTH AFRICA is proud of you both. 🙌"
Siya reacts after condemning Wales to heavy defeat
In more rugby updates, Briefly News reported that South African national rugby team captain Siya Kolisi reacted to the Springboks win over Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, November 23, 2025.
The Boks claimed a 45-12 win over Warren Gatland's embattled side, as the Welsh side finished 2024 without a win.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za