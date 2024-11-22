Former Liverpool F.C. manager Jürgen Klopp shared a post where he shared with his social media followers how he met Siya Kolisi

The German-born coach said he was in a restaurant in Camps Bay, Cape Town when he saw the Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain

Jürgen also confessed that he was an All Blacks supporter, the Springboks' rivals, before he became friends with the South African skipper

Jürgen Klopp shared how he met Siya Kolisi. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Friendships often develop naturally and unplanned, forming effortlessly when the timing and circumstances align. Jürgen Klopp shared the lighthearted and funny story of meeting Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, even admitting he was an All Blacks fan before their connection.

Jürgen Klopp meets Siya Kolisi

In an interview uploaded on his Instagram account (@kloppo), the German football coach shared that he met Siya while dining at a restaurant in Camps Bay with friends.

The former Liverpool F.C. manager, who was replaced by Arne Slot, stated:

"As a German guy, we aren't so much into rugby."

After his French-English rugby fan friend returned from the restroom, he told Jürgen that Siya, a name he was unfamiliar with, was also at the restaurant.

Although, Jürgen stated:

"I knew his face from different matches when I would watch a game."

From the All Blacks to the Springboks

Siya also spotted Jürgen, who didn't know the Springbok skipper was a Liverpool fan. Since their first meeting, Jürgen has become a rugby fan. However, he previously supported the Springboks' biggest rival, New Zealand's All Blacks.

"When I was a young manager at Mainz, I made us the All Reds. When we arrived at the stadium, we always played the haka song. So, I used to be an All Blacks. Now I'm a Springbok."

Watch the video below:

Jürgen Klopp sends birthday video to Siya Kolisi

Briefly News reported that Jürgen sent Siya a heartwarming birthday wish via a video in 2021. The Springbok captain celebrated his birthday on the same day as the football manager.

South Africans and sports lovers around the world shared their reactions to the post, which former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune also liked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News