Siya Kolisi Mocks Cheslin Kolbe's Height in Hilarious Video: "4 And a Half Guys"
- Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi and four other Springboks players made fun of Cheslin Kolbe's short height
- The players enjoyed a day out as they prepared for their big match, which is the last of this year
- Mzansi joined in on the laughter but they assured Cheslin Kolbe that dynamites come in small packages
The Springboks are gearing up for a match against Wales, but it is not all work and no play. Siya Kolisi and four other players took a break and enjoyed a relaxing day out.
Siya Kolisi and fellow rugby stars enjoy a day out
In his recent Instagram post, Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi had a laid-back day with his friends and fellow Springboks, Cheslin Kolbe, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, and Eben Etzebeth.
The men went indoor golfing, took a stroll, and indulged in ice cream. They took a group photo, and Cheslin is visibly the shortest of them all.
Rachel Kolisi shares strange quotes about abandonment and being put through hard times: "Keep going"
He captioned his post: "Day off with the boys," he wrote.
Siya Kolisi mocks Cheslin Kolbe's height
In one video, as the players are taking a stroll, Siya Kolisi joked about how short Cheslin Kolbe is.
“Five guys," he said, but when he looked in Cheslin's direction, he quickly fixed his statement, saying, "Oh, four and a half guys,” and they all burst into laughter.
Reacting to the post, Cheslin said, "Nah, Swak bra," he laughed. But Siya assured him that it was all love. "It's all love, roompa."
Netizens join in on the laughter
Mzansi is here for the light banter but many-sided with Cheslin, saying he does wonders in the field for someone who is his size.
dalu_musa_ laughed:
"Dynamite’s comes in small packages Cheslin hahaha."
quickofficeladies said:
"You owe us an explanation. And we still waiting for Cyril Ramaphosa o address the nation. We are still shocked."
janewandrag noted:
"@siyakolisi, how beautiful is this!! True brotherhood. Eben telling you to put that stupid thing down. Then you speak Afrikaans. The 4 and 1/2 guys are the best. Love you so much."
henningwilkinson advised:
"@cheslinkolbe, next time you play against them, just break their ankles with a mal step, and they will be your size."
zac_vheerden laughed:
"I thought Siya and Kolbe were kids."
luanajj joked:
"The first pic... everyone standing in trappe van vergeluiking."
joelthackwray corrected:
"Four guys and world player of the year."
Rachel Kolisi on life after Siya Kolisi
In a previous report from Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi spoke about life after Siya since they announced their divorce.
She posted photos of her children and shared cryptic posts about healing and betrayal.
