Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has dismissed suggestions that the lack of a South African-born coach or a PSL-experienced coach on his bench is affecting the team’s performance.

Nabi's technical staff lacks PSL-experienced or South African-born coaches.

Source: Twitter

Nabi’s First Season at Chiefs

Nabi took over as Amakhosi coach this season, tasked with rebuilding the squad after their disastrous campaign, where they finished outside the top eight for the first time in their history.

So far, his tenure has been a mixed bag of results, winning eight matches, drawing five, and losing ten.

Does Lack of PSL Experience Matter?

When asked if the absence of a local or PSL-experienced coach in his technical team was a factor in the club’s struggles, the former Yanga SC mentor dismissed the notion.

I don’t think the problem is that aspect,”

Nabi said.

I feel that everyone that wears a Kaizer Chiefs jersey is South African. Skills don’t have nationality, you understand? Before I came to South Africa, I analyzed the PSL extensively.

Nabi’s Confidence in His Staff

Nabi reiterated that his staff’s professionalism and expertise negate any need for PSL-specific experience.

If you give me a question about game number 20, I’ll give you the performance of Kaizer Chiefs. The problem is Nabi. If you take this jersey, you are South African, you are a Khosi. It’s not about nationality. If you are a professional, you don’t need much time to analyze the PSL.

Chiefs' Current Situation

Despite Nabi’s confidence, the Glamour Boys continue to struggle with inconsistent performances.

Fans are divided over whether the coaching staff’s experience plays a role in the club’s difficulties. With crucial matches ahead, Nabi and his team will need to prove that their analysis and preparation can translate into on-field success.

Nabi's technical staff lacks PSL-experienced or South African-born coaches.

Source: Facebook

Technical Team Composition:

Nabi’s technical staff lacks PSL-experienced or South African-born coaches.

The team is composed mostly of foreign professionals, leading to questions about their ability to adapt to South African football.

Nabi, however, insists that skills and professionalism matter more than nationality and believes his team is well-equipped to handle the PSL.

Cedric Kaze – Assistant Coach:

Khalil Ben Youssef – Assistant Coach:

Ilyes Mzoughi – Goalkeeper Coach:

Majdi Safi – Strength and Conditioning Coach:

