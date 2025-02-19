At just 20 years old, Mohau Nkota has already made 20 appearances for Orlando Pirates this season

Nkota has secured a groundbreaking five-year sponsorship agreement with Nike, making history

Nkota not only cements his status as a key player for Orlando Pirates but also becomes a prominent face for Nike in South Africa

Orlando Pirates’ young striker, Mohau Nkota, is making headlines after signing a with global sportswear giant, Nike.

The 20-year-old academy graduate, who has been in sensational form this season, is now set to become the first South African male footballer to wear the iconic Nike Phantom Luna Elite boot, a monumental achievement in his career.

Mohau Nkota fights for the ball during the Premier Soccer League between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg

Source: Getty Images

Nkota’s Impressive Breakthrough Season

In what has been a dream season for Nkota, the young attacker has been a standout performer for the Buccaneers. The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

His consistent performances on the field have caught the eye of many, including Nike, who have recognized his potential and talent with an incredible sponsorship deal. Nkota's rise from a promising academy talent to a key player for Orlando Pirates is a testament to his dedication and hard work.

His agility, pace, and technical ability have seen him become one of the most exciting young players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and this sponsorship deal is just the beginning of what promises to be a bright future.

Historic Nike Deal

Nkota’s new five-year deal with Nike has made waves in the football community. As part of the deal, he will become the first South African male footballer to wear the Nike Phantom Luna Elite boot. This prestigious boot is known for its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, which is expected to complement Nkota’s unique playing style. This deal is not only a major milestone in Nkota’s career but also a significant moment for South African football. Nike’s endorsement of Nkota demonstrates their confidence in his potential and marks the beginning of a new chapter in his professional journey.

Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota bags massive 5-Year Nike deal,Image Credit/@Mohau Nkota.

Source: Instagram

A New Era for the Young Striker

The signing of this lucrative deal further solidifies Nkota’s position as a key figure in Orlando Pirates’ lineup. His performances have already made an impact, and now with the backing of a global brand like Nike, Nkota’s profile will continue to grow both in South Africa and internationally. The 20-year-old’s success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers across South Africa, proving that with dedication and talent, young players can break through into the professional ranks and secure major sponsorships. Nkota's journey from the academy to becoming one of the brightest stars in the PSL showcases the potential of South African youth in football. This sponsorship deal is just one of many steps towards achieving greater things in the world of football, both on and off the pitch. As he continues to shine in the Orlando Pirates jersey, all eyes will be on Nkota as he looks to cement his legacy in South African football while representing Nike on the global stage. With the backing of Nike, Nkota is now set to achieve even greater things in the future. His rise is a testament to the growing talent pool in South African football and the power of strategic partnerships between players and global brands.

