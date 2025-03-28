Veteran midfielder Keagan Dolly could stay at TS Galaxy for a long time as the PSL club makes plans for him to join the coaching staff after he retires

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star joined Galaxy as a free agent this season and has made an impact after scoring two goals

Local football fans back the decision as they feel Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi is building something special at the Gauteng-based club

TS Galaxy are reportedly making plans for Keagan Dolly to join their coaching staff when the 32-year-old eventually hangs up his boots.

Dolly joined Galaxy this season as a free agent and has made an impact at the club after scoring twice in 12 appearances.

Former Galaxy players Bernard Parker and Vuyo Mere are currently part of the team’s coaching set-up and club management are reportedly keen for Dolly to follow in their footsteps.

TS Galaxy wants Keagan Dolly to join their coaching staff

A Soccer Laduma source said Dolly has made an impact since his arrival as a free agent and the club hopes to benefit from his talent even after he retires.

The source said:

“This approach mirrors the path of both Parker and Mere, who both played well into their 30s and transitioned into coaching roles at the club. Galaxy sees immense value in experienced players like Dolly, and they are keen to integrate him into the coaching structure.”

Dolly has enjoyed a stellar career

Since his debut in 2012, Dolly has been one of the most talented players in South Africa after representing Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and French-side Montpellier.

The 32-year-old also represented Bafana Bafana at senior level and at the Olympics while he also won the CAF Champions League at Sundowns in 2016.

Due to his success, the player has established himself as a fan favourite among local supporters and is one of the highest-earning players in the country.

Fans praise TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi

Local football fans backed the decision on social media and also backed club boss Tim Sukazi, who said he is open to selling star player Dženan Zajmović for the right offer.

Sibongiseni Maduna praised Sukazi:

“Tim Sukazi is a master strategist, one of the best around.”

Nkocy Kamagriza Chakide admires Sukazi’s plan:

“Mmmm, he is cooking a strong foundation for his club. The senior team will benefit in the future and the club will be strong.”

Lud Kuhle asked a question:

“Where is Bernard Parker?”

Zwelio BabaMpumie is a fan:

“Sukazi is the way.”

West Moloi backed the move:

“For development, it's okay.”

TS Galaxy star secures club record move to Europe

As reported by Briefly News, TS Galaxy star Samukelo Kabini secured a R15 million move to Norwegian giants Molde FK.

Kabini’s R15 million price tag is a record sale for the PSL club who are determined to groom more players that will leave South Africa to join European sides.

