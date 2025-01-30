PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns unveiled their third signing of the January transfer window after announcing the arrival of Argentine defender Lucas Suarez

Suarez will spend the rest of the season on loan at Masandawana from Argentine Primera Division side Talleres

Masandawana fans reacted positively on social media as they welcomed the player who represented his country at the 2015 u20 FIFA World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns added more South American flavour to their side after signing Argentine defender Lucas Suarez.

Suarez joins Masandawana on loan from Argentine Primera Division side Talleres to become their third signing of the January transfer window.

Argentine defender Lucas Suarez is the latest signing for Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Marcos Brindicci and Rodrigo Valle.

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine represented his country during the 2015 FIFA u20 World Cup and joined fellow South Americans Lucas Ribeiro, Arthur Sales and Marcelo Allende at the PSL champions.

Lucas Suarez is unveiled as a Mamelodi Sundowns player

Watch Sundowns unveil Suarez as a their new player in the video below:

Following Suarez’s arrival, Sundowns could boast a new centre-back pairing after they also signed Keanu Cupido from PSL rivals Cape Town City in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old arrives with plenty of experience playing at the top level after he played two matches at the u20 World Cup in 2015.

Suarez has also experienced playing against top sides such as Boca Juniors and River Plate, who have both qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup alongside Sundowns.

Watch Sundowns welcome Cupido to the club in the video below:

Sundowns make changes to their squad

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has brought new faces to PSL champions and also offloaded stars such as Lesiba Nku and Rushine de Reuck, who will now be playing in Israel.

The Portuguese coach is determined to end his debut season with silverware and stated that the new signings, including Jayden Adams, will have to fight for their place at the PSL champions.

Sundowns currently have a six-point lead atop the PSL log, while they have advanced into the latter stages of the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Former Cape Town-based stars Keanu Cupido and Jayden Adams have moved to Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Keanu.15 and jaydenadams_23.

Source: Instagram

Fans are excited by Suarez’s arrival

Masandawana fans reacted positively to the news of Suarez’s arrival on social media, saying they were excited to see the Argentine play for the club.

Theyluv.momo welcomed the player:

“Welcome home Champ.”

Sweetlike_berry was waiting for the arrival:

“Finally!!! Welcome.”

Suave.kayano is a Sundowns fan:

“Welcome to the best team in the world, Lucas.”

Gontse5593 is happy:

“Welcome Suarez.”

Thomastuna1 admires the player:

“Welcome Lucas.”

Bk_mlb081 is excited:

“Welcome home, Lucas! Hehehe, it’s gonna be an interesting season.”

Ontshiametse_molekoa admired Downs’ recruitment:

“We travel the whole world looking for the best players to come to the best team.”

Maso.thabiso is a proud Sundowns fan:

“Welcome to the home of champions, Suarez.”

King_zwide2 cannot wait:

“Let the games begin.”

Neil_duplessis showed respect:

“Welcome to the Yellow Family.”

Stellenbosch FC signs former Mamelodi Sundowns star

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC has signed former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lesiba Nku in the January transfer window.

Nku joins the Winelands side while midfielder Jayden Adams swapped Stellenbosch for PSL champions Jayden Adams.

