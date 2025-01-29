After the January transfer window closed, Stellenbosch FC announced the arrival of winger Lesiba Nku from Mamelodi Sundowns

The Winelands side are excited to welcome the PSL champion to the club after an extended negotiation period for the 28-year-old

Local football fans said Nku is a great signing for Stellenbosch and they backed the player to adapt quickly at the Winelands side

Stellenbosch FC has announced the arrival of Lesiba Nku after signing the player from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28-year-old winger joins Stellies after spending two seasons at Downs where he won consecutive PSL titles and the African Football League.

Nku joined Steve Barker’s side after extended negotiations, while he was initially part of the deal that saw Jayden Adams swap Stellies for Sundowns.

Lesiba Nku is a Maroon

Stellenbosch announced Nku's arrival on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to the Stellies website, club CEO Rob Benadie welcomed the player to the squad after they also signed TS Galaxy midfielder Thato Khiba.

Benadie said:

“Lesiba is a player we have admired for some time, and we are excited to bring him to Stellenbosch FC. His arrival underpins our commitment to strengthening the team with players of the highest calibre and I do not doubt that his quality will add a new dimension to our attacking options.”

Adams was unveiled as a Sundowns player in the video below:

Nku adds experience to Stellies’ squad

After losing Adams to Sundowns, Stellies hope Nku can add experience to their squad filled with talented youngsters such as winger Devin Titus and defender Fawaaz Basadien.

This season, Stellenbosch are fighting for success in the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup while they are currently seventh on the PSL log.

Nku could make his debut for Stellies on Saturday, 1 February 2025, when they face fourth-placed Sekhukhune United.

Fans back Nku’s move to Stellies

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Nku will be a valuable addition to the Stellies side after his exit from defending PSL champions Sundowns.

Catherine Khumalo said Sundowns are cleaning house:

“Mamelodi Sundowns is doing some serious spring cleaning. It's good, now the players will run for their money instead of getting a free salary.”

Phineas Masipa says Sundowns made a mistake:

“Sundowns lost a good quality here. The guy is marvellous to watch and he's a goal scorer and assister.”

Puno M Mmola is happy:

“Good for him.”

Kagiso KG backed the signing:

“He’ll fit perfectly in the Stellies style.”

Aphindile AP Mlifa says Nku made the right move:

“Barker will help him get back to his best.”

