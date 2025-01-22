Stellenbosch FC announced their first signing of the January transfer window after landing Thato Khiba from PSL rivals TS Galaxy

Former TS Galaxy star Thato Khiba has joined Stellenbosch FC as their first signing of the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old joined Stellies as a replacement for Jayden Adams, who left the Winelands side to join PSL champions and current log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Khiba is Stellies' first signing of the month after Lesiba Nku's proposed move to the club collapsed at the last minute, despite the player being part of the deal involving Adams.

Stellenbosch are delighted by Khiba’s arrival

Stellenbosch announced the arrival of Khiba on their Twitter (X) profile:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellenbosch, the club is delighted by the 28-year-old's arrival after previously scouting him as the ideal replacement for Adams.

The source said:

"The club has been looking at the player for some time and is pleased to have done the deal so quickly. He is the type of player who will fit in well at the side, and everybody is excited by his arrival, especially after losing Jayden to Sundowns. Khiba brings experience and valuable skills to the club, and everybody is confident he will settle in quickly. Stellies remains ambitious and aims to improve their results in all competitions, and the hope is that the new signings can play their role in helping the side achieve success."

Stellies will face AmaZulu on Thursday, 23 January, according to the tweet below:

Khiba set for instant Stellies debut

Khiba, a former Kaizer Chiefs player, joined Stellies despite links to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and could make a swift debut for the side when they face AmaZulu FC in a PSL match.

The match on Thursday, 23 January 2025, is Stellies' first since their 5-0 drubbing by Moroccan side RS Berkane in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite the defeat, Stellies still qualified for the tournament's knockout stages in their debut campaign, while they are currently eighth in the PSL after 11 matches played.

Fans praise Stellies' signing

Local football fans welcomed Khiba to Stellies and said the Winelands side has once again impressed the nation with their scouting system.

Motshedi Joel Tsheola backs Khiba:

"Very good midfielder! Stellies has a gem in their hands with this player, and in Stellies's environment, I do not doubt that he will flourish."

Kwanele Zulu is a Stellies fan:

"One of the best development systems in the country. One of the best scouting in the country. That's Stellenbosch FC. They lose top players every season, but they promote and sign well."

Mthembu Sithembiso admires Khiba:

"One of the best players to look for in the near future. I thought Orlando Pirates Football Club would get his signature first, but he is a good player. He is at the right club and is a good replacement for Adams. Stellies knows how to do business."

Thus Lobackz hopes for the best:

"Best of luck, General."

Floyd Dlamini admires Stellies:

"No team beats Stellenbosch when it comes to profit of selling players."

